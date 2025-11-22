Chargers players headed to free agency next offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers face a tough six-game sprint to close the season before really worrying about the big offseason items like free agents, cap space and the draft.
Still, with the Chargers on a bye week and hoping to bounce back from that devastating loss to Jacksonville, fans have some free time to think about these things well in advance.
NFL mock drafts already outline some of the major areas of need for the Chargers ahead of the offseason. One glance at the list of free agents, too, really paints a clear picture.
RELATED: Chargers' big free agent swing's snap counts explain team's busting mistake
Chargers free agents list
- Khalil Mack, ED
- Trey Pipkins, RT
- Najee Harris, RB
- Teair Tart, DL
- Zion Johnson, G
- Trevor Penning, OL
- Keenan Allen, WR
- Tyler Conklin, TE
- Odafe Oweh, ED
- Denzel Perryman, LB
- Benjamin St-Juste, CB
- Da'shawn Hand, DL
- Trey Lance, QB
- Naquan Jones, DL
- Del'Shawn Phillips, ED
- Josh Harrisk, LS
- Andre James, C
- Hassan Haskins, RB
- Austin Deculus, LT
- Otito Ogbonnia, DL
- Kendall Williamson, S (ERFA)
- Jamaree Salyer, G
- Deane Leonard, CB
- Tucker Fisk, TE (RFA)
We’ll see if Khalil Mack wants to return for yet another season after pondering retirement this past offseason. They’d surely welcome him back on a similar deal.
RELATED: Chargers weekend rooting guide: 4 NFL outcomes that could boost playoff chances
Perhaps just as big at this point, though? Breakout defender Teair Tart is up for another contract. Former first-rounder Odafe Oweh, who came over at the trade deadline, has been a breakout success and worth a long-term deal.
Another almost wildcard-like thing to consider? Former first-round pick Zion Johnson has had a pretty solid season and, on the upswing, might be worth another deal.
Other depth names, from Trevor Penning and Trey Lance, will likely be priority re-signings as Jim Harbaugh and Co. continue to build the foundation of this budding era for the franchise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers bye week grades showcase some troubling concerns
Can Chargers fix hidden, biggest weakness during bye to save season?
Did the Chargers already tell us who the heir is at the center position?
It's time to dump Kimani Vidal in fantasy football
Omarion Hampton injury update has a big impact on fantasy football