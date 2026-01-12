Referee's blatant missed call on Herbert hit to head costs Chargers 6-3 halftime deficit

In an NFL at times unfairly slanted toward the offense, an official's non-call on a glaring defensive penalty has put the Los Angeles Chargers in a halftime hole in their Wild Card playoff game at the New England Patriots.

The Bolts trail, 6-3, in a tight, low-scoring, defensive affair.

In a 3-3 game in the final two minutes of the first half, the Chargers had just converted a first down and were trying to drive for late points at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. A 7-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen moved the Bolts to their own 35-yard line with a minute remaining.

MORE: Chargers bungle opportunity for early points off Daiyan Henley interception of Drake Maye

But on the next play, Herbert dropped back to pass and was clearly clubbed in the head - right on top of his helmet - by Patriots' defensive tackle Milton Williams. NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth, rules expert Terry McCauley, head coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert himself and all of Chargers nation was perplexed by the blantant non-call.

Justin Herbert gets hit in the head without a call, leading to a punt.



Did the refs miss a penalty there?pic.twitter.com/vux1SYaPpu — Covers (@Covers) January 12, 2026

Instead of a 15-yard penalty that would have moved the Chargers to around midfield, referee Ron Torbert inexplicably didn't throw a flag although the undisputable knock to the noggin' happened right in front of him. With defenders unable to hit them below the waist, above the shoulders or during a slide, NFL quarterbacks are some of the most protected humans on the planet. But in this case the "forceable blow to the head or neck area" penalty wasn't called and it wound up costing the Chargers three points. Maybe more.

Instead of driving for their own field goal, Herbert was sacked on the next play and the Chargers punted. After a 37-yard scramble up the middle by quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots kicked a field goal to take their 6-3 lead.

MORE: Greg Roman earns more criticism after Charges flail aimlessly early vs. Patriots

The Chargers have run six plays in the Red Zone, but only have one field goal to show for it. They failed to convert an early interception into points, and star rookie running back Omarion Hampton - who claimed late in the week that he was healthy enough to play - has carried only one time for one yard.

The first half was the first in the NFL Playoffs without a touchdown since a 2020 Divisional Round game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

Drake Maye | David Butler II-Imagn Images

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

