Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft Updates - Day 2

Tucker D. Franklin

The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

5:30 PM: We are 30 minutes away from finding out who the Raiders questionably reach for today. While you wait, why don't you read my reaction to the Chiefs picking Clyde Edwards-Helaire last night?

5 PM: One hour away! Read Jordan Foote's look back at the Edwards-Helaire pick and look ahead to where the Chiefs may go tonight.

4 PM: We're two hours away from start-time for Day 2 of the NFL Draft! Here's some suggested reading on Clyde Edwards-Helaire and some pieces to help you look ahead to today's upcoming action.

Plus, here's a quick breakdown on Edwards-Helaire from Jordan Foote:

Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit in the Chiefs' offense and should make both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' lives a lot easier. His ability to do it all as a runner and a receiving threat out of the backfield is great. With that said, his poor combine performance may have allowed him to be available in the second round. The pick is a great fit, but considering the team's other needs, it may not have been the best use of the No. 32 pick.

For more information on Clyde Edwards-Helaire and what to expect in tonight's NFL Draft action, check out everything we have to offer here on Arrowhead Report.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Tucker D. Franklin
Tucker D. Franklin

Editor

Hi, everyone! Joshua is giving me the reigns of the live blog tonight because his mental stability has been shook after the Chiefs took a running back in the first round. Sit back, relax and hang out with us. Don't be afraid to ask questions because we'll be responding all night.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Draft Updates

The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

by

SI Draft Tracker

The Chiefs drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire, now it's time to eat a tweet

After the Kansas City Chiefs took Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick, a tweet will be eaten and a podcast was derailed while reacting live during the NFL Draft.

Austin J

Why the Chiefs took Clyde Edwards-Helaire and where they go in Day 2

Overdrafted or not, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a Kansas City Chief. How does he fit in the offense, and where do the Chiefs go from here in Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

Jordan Foote

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach breaks down decision to draft running back in first round

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach sees striking similarities between the Chiefs’ No. 32 pick and Andy Reid’s most memorable running back.

Joe Andrews

Rich Get Richer: Kansas City Chiefs' offense benefits drafting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire but at what cost?

The Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick, but at what cost?

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs find their first-round guy in LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

As the Kansas City Chiefs patiently waited their turn during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, General Manager Brett Veach knew they had the guy they wanted at the 32nd overall pick.

Tucker D. Franklin

Arrowhead Report Roundtable: The Kansas City Chiefs draft Clyde Edwards-Helaire 32nd overall

The Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's what the members of the Arrowhead Report Roundtable had to say about the selection.

Tucker D. Franklin

NFL Draft Grades: Kansas City Chiefs select Clyde Edwards-Helaire

After the Kansas City Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd pick in the NFL Draft, grades for the pick immediately began rolling in.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Draft LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft

With the 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, adding another weapon to the Chiefs' offense.

Joshua Brisco

Los Angeles Chargers trade up for Kenneth Murray

After drafting Oregon QB Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick, the Los Angeles Chargers have added a Kansas City Chiefs fan favorite, linebacker Kenneth Murray out of Oklahoma.

Joshua Brisco