Report: Kansas City Chiefs and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif agree to restructured deal

In a move to free up cap space, the Kansas City Chiefs and offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif have come to an agreement on a restructured contract just ahead of the draft.

This was first reported by Terez Paylor of Yahoo.com.

The new deal means Duvernay-Tardif will be back on the Chiefs' offensive line this season after speculation the team could cut the guard. Duvernay-Tardif's cap hit will be pushed further down the line.