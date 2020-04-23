Arrowhead Report
Report: Kansas City Chiefs and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif agree to restructured deal

Tucker D. Franklin

In a move to free up cap space, the Kansas City Chiefs and offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif have come to an agreement on a restructured contract just ahead of the draft.

This was first reported by Terez Paylor of Yahoo.com.

The new deal means Duvernay-Tardif will be back on the Chiefs' offensive line this season after speculation the team could cut the guard. Duvernay-Tardif's cap hit will be pushed further down the line.

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense could benefit from drafting a top-shelf running back

As the draft is one day away, the Kansas City Chiefs could be adding another powerful weapon to their offense at the end of the first round.

Mark Van Sickle

by

Paulv_dj

Unlike some NFL General Managers, Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach isn't tearing apart his house

The virtual NFL draft has brought some unforeseen circumstances, and some general managers are making the best of it, while others are letting it get the best of them.

Tucker D. Franklin

Why the Kansas City Chiefs shouldn't waste a draft pick on a running back

As the draft nears, more mock drafts have the Kansas City Chiefs taking a running back with the 32nd overall pick. Sam Hayes explains why taking a running back is a poor strategy.

Sam Hays

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the AFC West (Part 2)

They asked, we'll answer: Would you rather have the roster of the Kansas City Chiefs or of the rest of the AFC West combined? Time for the defensive side of the ball and the final answer.

Austin J

Five potential middle-round NFL Draft targets for the Kansas City Chiefs

General Manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs have five picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. After the first round, how will Veach and company use those picks?

Jordan Foote

Kansas City Chiefs fans can finally be unbothered by the NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs fans have spent most of their lives worried about the future. Now, with Patrick Mahomes, the future is brighter and time is a little less abstract.

jacobharris

Arrowhead Report Roundtable: What if the Kansas City Chiefs had the No. 1 overall pick?

It's almost time for the NFL Draft, and the Kansas City Chiefs hold the 32nd overall pick. But what if they were up first? That's the question for this Arrowhead Report Roundtable.

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the AFC West (Part 1)

They asked, we'll answer: Would you rather have the roster of the Kansas City Chiefs or of the rest of the AFC West combined? Let's start with the offense.

Austin J

Michael Pittman Jr. Can't Catch a Pass

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs are rumored to be interested in WR Henry Ruggs III

Peter King of NBC Sports dropped a quiet bombshell of a rumor in his NFL mock draft. The Kansas City Chiefs are apparently interested in trading up for WR Henry Ruggs III.

Tucker D. Franklin