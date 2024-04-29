Mel Kiper Jr. Chiefs Draft Grade: KC Turns 'Weakness to a Strength'
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 NFL Draft class is set and the rookies can set their sights on preparing for their first NFL season. Longtime ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has revealed his post-draft report cards for all 32 teams, and his view of the Chiefs' class aligns with many of the rave reviews KC earned with their seven selections, as Kiper gave the Chiefs a B+ for their draft haul.
Kiper listed wide receiver, defensive tackle, offensive tackle and tight end as KC's top needs entering the draft, and despite the fact that the Chiefs didn't add a defensive lineman in the draft, Kiper explained that the Chiefs found value he liked later in the class, but the logic for his grade starts at the top.
"If you watched the Chiefs during the 2023 regular season, you shouldn't be surprised about what they did Thursday night," Kiper wrote. "Patrick Mahomes' wide receivers let him down time and time again, and GM Brett Veach had to help out his quarterback in this draft. Veach already had signed speedster Marquise Brown in free agency, but I thought he could still select a pass-catcher in Round 1 and turn the wide receiver room from a weakness to a strength.
"That's exactly what Veach did," Kiper continued. "Xavier Worthy (28) became a household name at the combine because he broke the record for fastest 40-yard dash, but he has some nuance as a route runner and isn't just a deep threat. In fact, the comp I used in my Big Board was to Brown, who will be his new teammate. Mahomes now has two electrifying playmakers at his disposal."
While Kiper seems to love how the Chiefs rebuilt their wide receiver room this offseason, he delivered slight criticism for the fact that the Chiefs moved up in both of the first two rounds.
"The only nitpick I have about Veach's first two picks is that he had to trade up to get them, but each was a value selection in my rankings," Kiper said. "The Chiefs had to give up their third-rounder to get Worthy then slid down in Round 4 when they moved up for Kingsley Suamataia (63), a mountain of an offensive tackle who could challenge to start at left tackle as a rookie. With Donovan Smith still unsigned, I wonder if Veach would give Smith another one-year deal as insurance at the position. "
For the sake of clarification, the Chiefs "had to give up" their third-round selection (No. 95) to move up for Worthy but got a fourth-round pick (No. 133) in return, while also swapping seventh-rounders with Buffalo. That distinction — keeping the same total number of picks, even when giving up positioning — was one of the reasons I had no problems with the moves up for Worthy and Suamataia.
Next, Kiper turned his attention to KC's pair of fourth-round selections before assessing how the draft class will ultimately be judged.
"Tight end Jared Wiley (131) caught eight touchdown passes last season, and he is a solid fourth-round flier, while safety Jaden Hicks (133) is super versatile but a better run defender than a cover man," Kiper wrote. "Can Worthy and Suamataia reach their lofty ceilings? Ultimately, this class will be defined by whether Kansas City's first two picks turn into good starters and help Mahomes get back to the Super Bowl."
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft Selections
1 (28): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
2 (63): Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
4 (131): Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
4 (133): Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
5 (159): Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State
6 (211): Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
7 (248): C.J. Hanson, G, Holy Cross