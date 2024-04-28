Kansas City Chiefs Draft Grades: Grading KC's 2024 Draft Class
The Kansas City Chiefs selected seven players in the 2024 NFL Draft, first trading up for Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy at No. 28 before also trading up for BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia late in the second round at No. 63. Then, the Chiefs were quiet until late in the fourth round, which kicked off a busy Day 3. On Saturday, the Chiefs selected TCU tight end Jared Wiley with pick No. 131, Washington State safety Jaden Hicks at No. 133, Penn State offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad at No. 159, Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden at No. 211 and Holy Cross guard C.J. Hanson at No. 248.
With that haul in the books and undrafted free agents filling out the rest of the roster, what grade do the Chiefs deserve for their work in the draft? The Arrowhead Report on SI.com crew breaks it down.
Jordan Foote: Top to bottom, this was a quality draft class for the Chiefs. They maintained solid value with their trades, sacrificing only the availability of a third-round pick, and maximized their opportunities to add talent. Xavier Worthy and Kingsley Suamataia could push for starting spots as rookies, which is exactly what a team should want from its first- and second-round picks. Jared Wiley and Jaden Hicks are intriguing upside selections and should be role players early in their rookie deals. Hunter Nourzad has tons of versatility and experience, making him an ideal Nick Allegretti replacement. Kamal Hadden and C.J. Hanson serve as nice organizational depth. This haul has something for everyone and managed to bridge the gap between need, timing, floor and upside. You can't ask for much more.
Grade: A-
Joshua Brisco: On Saturday morning, I wrote that the Chiefs had a borderline-perfect first two days, landing Worthy and Suamataia at the right time, at great value, at positions of need, as players who fit KC's mold at both positions. Saturday night, I gave KC's Day 3 haul an A-, earned by making five smart investments in high-ceiling prospects who have clear paths to production. It's impossible to really grade a draft class before the players ever put on pads for their new team, but the Chiefs' process and their ability to find value while picking players who make complete sense for their schemes makes this effort an inarguable success. General manager Brett Veach's best draft so far had been 2022, especially with the benefit of two first- and second-round picks. Considering the more limited pool of ammunition the Chiefs had to work with this year, this is KC's most impressive management of the draft board in the Veach era.
Grade: A
Zack Eisen: The Chiefs did an excellent job throughout draft weekend. First, they got a speedy playmaker to bolster the wide receiver room with Worthy, then they came back in round two with Suamataia, who would have been a fine pick in the first round if they weren’t able to get Worthy. After answering the two biggest needs on the roster, they found depth at key positions to help build the roster for the future. Right now, it looks like another successful weekend for Veach, Andy Reid, and their staff. We will see how it all shakes out in the near future, but it looks like a home run from Kansas City this weekend.
Grade: A-
Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs addressed immediate needs early in the draft and were able to address some depth and future needs the rest of the way. Worthy has a chance to make this offense the most explosive it’s been since 2018. Suamatia has the chance to compete for the starting left tackle job and has the ceiling to be the protector of Patrick Mahomes' blindside for the next several years. If Wiley is the succession plan for Travis Kelce and Hicks is the succession plan for Justin Reid, those two could play critical roles on this team in the future. Nouzard feels like the successor to Allegretti as a versatile offensive lineman who will be a backup but can play anywhere along the offensive line when called upon. Hadden is a nice depth piece for the secondary and can be a special teams player, and Hanson will give more depth to the offensive line. Overall, the Chiefs did what they needed to do heading into this draft, and it looks like they don’t have any glaring needs while still having plenty of time to add in late free agency before training camp.
Grade: A