Chiefs Select TCU TE Jared Wiley with No. 131 Overall Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs made two picks through the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft, setting the stage for a big-time Day Three performance. Armed with five picks, general manager Brett Veach and company had quite a bit of capital to work with.
Kansas City's first move on Saturday is official. With the No. 131 pick overall, one of their original picks, the reigning champs selected TCU tight end Jared Wiley in the fourth round.
In five collegiate seasons, Wiley hauled in 90 passes for 1,013 yards and 15 touchdowns. His biggest season came as a senior this past year with TCU, when he registered 47 receptions for 520 yards and eight scores. Wiley boosted his stock with a nice 2023 performance, in addition to a stellar pre-draft process.
What does Jared Wiley bring to the Chiefs?
In the immediate aftermath of the Wiley pick, Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report on SI.com provided his initial thoughts on the decision and what it could mean for the tight end room.
"It's no secret that Travis Kelce turns 35 in October, and the Chiefs' other tight ends (Noah Gray and newly signed free agent Irv Smith Jr.) have relatively defined roles and expectations at this point in their careers," Brisco said. "At 6-foot-6, Wiley can be an athletic downfield pass-catching threat (and a different type of tight end) for Patrick Mahomes in Andy Reid's offense."
Zack Eisen and I mocked Wiley to the Chiefs with this very pick earlier in the week, before the draft. Here's what we wrote on the selection.
"The Chiefs have done their homework on the tight end position," Eisen began. "It makes sense, as Travis Kelce isn’t getting any younger. No one is going to replace Kelce, but getting a younger talent in the room would be wise. Wiley is a physically imposing athlete on the field. His movement ability as a receiver is unique. If he can improve his blocking, Wiley could become a long-term starter."
"This is a long-term upgrade play over someone like Blake Bell, who has been the blocking or power-geared tight end in the room for the Chiefs in recent years," I wrote. "Wiley is a lengthy player with underrated athleticism, which is a perfect Day Three lottery ticket combo. He could push for a hypothetical fourth tight end spot right out of the gate."
Wiley joins a Chiefs rookie class that's expected to boast some legitimate contributors in 2024. Wideout Xavier Worthy (first round) and offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (second round) will provide depth and upside as Kansas City pursues an elusive championship three-peat. This selection follows the trend of continuing to bolster the roster as the offseason continues.