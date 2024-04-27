Chiefs Make Final Pick of 2024 NFL Draft, Select Holy Cross Guard C.J. Hanson at No. 248 Overall
The Kansas City Chiefs have concluded their 2024 NFL Draft with another investment in their offensive line, selecting Holy Cross guard C.J. Hanson with their seventh-round selection at No. 248 overall.
Hanson, who played right guard at Holy Cross, steps in behind starting right guard Trey Smith as Smith enters the final year of his rookie deal.
What could the Chiefs be getting from C.J. Hanson?
Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report on SI.com took a closer look at Hanson and his fit with the Chiefs to understand what Kansas City could be getting with their final selection:
"This is a worthy end-of-the-draft swing by the Chiefs," Foote said. "Hanson has tremendous length at the guard spot (6-foot-5 with 32-inch arms) and was a downright stud during the pre-draft process. His 9.85 Relative Athletic Score is all one needs to know about what he can offer in that department. Hanson built up a solid reputation at the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this year and has multiple years of starting experience. He's primarily a right guard — a potential Trey Smith insurance policy? — but possesses the ability to operate on the opposite side as well. He was penalized just twice all of last year in 695 snaps."
As Foote notes — and as could be noted regarding KC's selection of Penn State offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad at No. 159
— Hanson provides long-term depth and potential starting competition at guard in the near future. While Nourzad is likely in line to be the Chiefs' first do-it-all interior lineman to back up center Creed Humphrey and take on a similar role to Nick Allegretti following Allegretti's move to Washington, Hanson could be a snap away from stepping in for Smith in 2024 and could develop quickly under head coach Andy Reid and offensive line coach Andy Heck.