Chiefs Excited About 'Effective Versatility' Jaden Hicks Can Provide
The Kansas City Chiefs have done a good job finding value in the 2024 NFL Draft's three days. On the final one, however, there may not have been a greater example of that than the 133rd overall pick.
Kansas City landed Washington State safety Jaden Hicks, reuniting him with Jaylen Watson in the secondary. The move had as wide as a 66-pick discrepancy between real-life slot and a major consensus big board, signaling just how monumental of a steal Hicks has the potential to be.
Speaking to the media on Saturday afternoon, team regional scout Greg Castillo admitted he was surprised at Hicks' draft slide. With that said, he's thanking his lucky stars it led to him becoming a Chief.
“I was surprised, and I’m happy he did,” Castillo said. “He fell to us and I think with Spags and Donald (D’Alesio), they’re going to utilize his skill set very well. He’s very versatile. He can play at the linebacker depth, he can play the deep middle free safety, he can play half, he can play quarters, and he did that at Washington State too. He can do a lot, and he can do a lot effectively. That’s what we’re looking for.”
In a quick conference call after being picked, Hicks said the fall "wasn't a great feeling" but added that he "couldn't have asked for a better outcome" landing in Kansas City. According to him, the Chiefs showed interest in a couple of Zoom meetings during the pre-draft process.
Castillo raved even more about Hicks' positional elasticity on the field, citing it as the main selling point in his prospect profile. Describing it as "effective versatility," it's something that should help Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt's secondary immediately.
“So the way we do it, you split strong and free [safety]," Castillo said. “And I think the best thing about this guy is you can argue strong, you can argue free, he can do both. And that’s the best thing about him. He can roll down and play in the box closer to the line of scrimmage, he can play over the slot, he can play in man coverage against tight ends, man coverage against receivers. Just the effective versatility he brings to us, it’s hard to find. Especially at that value — end of the fourth round? Like, absolutely.”
The numbers back it up, too. Per Pro Football Focus, Hicks lined up 456 times in the slot in his final season with the Cougars. That was accompanied by 200 more snaps as a deep safety, in addition to 103 in the slot and a handful of reps elsewhere. The year before, he lined up deep more but still logged a healthy number of snaps in the box and spent a nearly identical amount of time in the slot.
Just last season, the Chiefs saw what a good athlete and versatile rookie can do in the secondary. Chamarri Conner caught on throughout the season and down the stretch, he was a very valuable piece on the back end of the defense. With him growing into expectations for year No. 2 and others returning from injury, it's unclear how much playing time Hicks will receive in 2024.
Whatever that split is and wherever it sees him line up, though, he's ready for it.
“You can line me up anywhere on the field,” Hicks said. “I think I’m very versatile. There’s not a position where I can’t be or that I can’t do. I can line up anywhere on the field, I really believe that. I’m ready to get to it.”