ESPN Analyst: No Debate with Cowboys Needed, the Chiefs Are America's Team
This season, the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to be the first team in NFL history to three-peat, history the Chiefs are able to chase after completing back-to-back championship runs over the last two years. Even with KC's dynastic run, the title of "America's team" continues to default to the Dallas Cowboys. One analyst thinks it's time for Dallas to pass the crown.
Discussing the evergreen topic of the Cowboys' status as "America's team" and if Dallas should retain the title, Courtney Cronin of ESPN made KC's case on "First Take."
"I think it's only fair, since Stephen A. [Smith] is not here, that the Cowboy trolling can continue with this question," Cronin said. "And the answer is 'absolutely not,' and they haven’t been America’s team since the last time they won a Super Bowl. You know who 'America’s team' is? The Kansas City Chiefs. In an era that has been defined by often-forced parity, you’ve got a dynasty. We don’t have dynasties in the NFL all that often anymore. The Cowboys were that back in the '90s, back when I was a toddler not even watching the NFL yet. We saw it before the Kansas City Chiefs with the New England Patriots. And we haven’t seen it since."
Cronin's point is flatly factual. The Cowboys earned the subjective title on the back of success in the early-to-mid-'90s. They haven't been to a conference championship game since the 1995 season. Patrick Mahomes has never not been to a conference championship game as KC's starter.
"What we're witnessing right now," Cronin continued, "all-time-greatest play from someone like Patrick Mahomes, and as you mentioned, you can throw Travis Kelce in the mix there too, what makes them 'America's team' is the consistency in which they are winning, the ability to do it no matter how many pieces are changing in and out. [...] The right answer here is Kansas City."