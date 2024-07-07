LeSean McCoy Isn't Falling for 'Biggest Threat to Chiefs' Talks
With the Kansas City Chiefs being in the middle of a dynasty run, offseasons are oftentimes filled with conversations about who will eventually unseat them. All good things must come to an end at some point and the NFL eyes parity on a yearly basis, after all.
As the battle for AFC supremacy rolls on, though, one former Andy Reid player isn't buying there being a true threat to Kansas City right now.
On a recent episode of SPEAK on FS1, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy chimed in on the Chiefs' current stretch. While he acknowledged the talent and stature of some other top conference foes, McCoy thinks the biggest threat to the reigning champs is themselves. The longtime Philadelphia Eagles standout (and one-time Chief in 2019) hints at Patrick Mahomes and Co. being inevitable.
"I thought we're not putting enough respect on the Chiefs," McCoy said. "We're talking about the Kansas City Chiefs, do we know that? We're talking about the Chiefs, champions, right? About to be a three-peat, that's what they're trying to fight for? The Chiefs were winning with all these special players and weapons. Then they get rid of Tyreek Hill? Nobody thought they would do this, like, 'There's no way they can just go back to the championship again, right?' And they do it again! And then you look at this year, that team wasn't that good to me. They weren't that good. We were up here talking about, 'Man, can you believe the Chiefs look this bad?' And then they win a championship.
"We're at the same spot again. We do this every single year, and I'm tired of it. I will not be fooled. Every year, we all say, 'Who's the biggest threat for the Chiefs?' We always throw these teams around, we always do this. And then what do the Chiefs do? They win, and they win and they win again. So, listen... me, myself, LeSean McCoy, I will not sit up here, and I'm not biased. I love Andy Reid, I love all the Chiefs, they got me a championship, I get that. But I'm not about to sit up here and play this game with the big dogs."
The AFC field entering training camp has a handful of squads that deserve consideration. At the top is a pair of AFC North clubs: the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. With Joe Burrow eyeing a healthy season, his club projects to be resurgent in 2024. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore just reached the AFC Championship Game and have a rock-solid roster. Elsewhere, teams like the young and hungry Houston Texans and the new-look Buffalo Bills could factor into the conference race.
Sometimes, however, the logic is simple. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl earlier this year and during the offseason, general manager Brett Veach addressed the team's biggest weakness. While the roster may not be better on paper, it's a deeper club that still has plenty of high-end talent as well. Kansas City rightfully deserves to be among the favorites to win next year's championship game.
When adding in the element of being inescapable, as McCoy referred to, it's a sound argument. There are teams who surely could give the Chiefs some trouble, but their biggest downfall could simply be not bringing their best to a critical matchup. Given their immense levels of playoff experience and elite leadership, though, it's becoming harder and harder to bank on that.