Chiefs' Rivals Won't Get Storybook Ending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A lot of diehard Chiefs fans wanted two teams to lose one game on Saturday.
They actually got their wish.
In a cruel twist of fate, both teams sustained incomprehensible losses. News of Denver’s loss broke approximately 40 minutes after the final gun.
Allen sustained brutal blow, but so did Broncos
Josh Allen, in his first postseason overtime game since Jan. 23, 2022, the 13-seconds classic in Kansas City, sustained a heart-pulverizing 33-30 loss to the Broncos. With the Chiefs out of the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and Patrick Mahomes working his way back from knee surgery, Allen failed to capitalize on his best opportunity to reach the Super Bowl.
After Mahomes ended Allen’s playoff run in four of the prior five seasons, Bo Nix took that mantle on Saturday. And with an emotional Allen down the tunnel attempting to explain another devastating playoff loss, Sean Payton had his own devastating news.
The Broncos’ head coach finished his own press conference but had to make a second appearance to a media room awaiting Nix. Payton then stunned the world in announcing Nix’s season-ending broken ankle.
Stidham's last NFL pass was against Chiefs -- more than year ago
It was one of the most jaw-dropping developments in playoff history. Nix, the starting quarterback of the AFC’s No. 1 seed, will undergo surgery Tuesday. Jarrett Stidham, who last threw an NFL pass in the Broncos’ meaningless Week 18 game against Kansas City at the end of the 2024 season, will start the AFC championship next Sunday.
Denver will host the winner of Sunday’s Houston-New England divisional playoff.
Stidham figures to face a steep challenge on Sunday, despite playing at home.
Nix became the first Broncos-drafted quarterback to win a playoff start since Tim Tebow in the 2011 playoffs.
Kansas City lost all three 2025 games to the Broncos and Bills, including the first time the Chiefs were swept by Denver since 2014. Allen is 5-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season, including an active five-game winning streak, but 0-4 against Kansas City in the playoffs.
The Chiefs will return to Buffalo in 2026 to help inaugurate the new Highmark Stadium.
