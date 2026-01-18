Chiefs' Rivals Won't Get Storybook Ending

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A lot of diehard Chiefs fans wanted two teams to lose one game on Saturday.

They actually got their wish.

In a cruel twist of fate, both teams sustained incomprehensible losses. News of Denver’s loss broke approximately 40 minutes after the final gun.

Chiefs fans in my timeline before the Bills, Broncos game:



"I just hope both teams lose."



Me: "That's impossible!"



The Bills and the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/Drnpa37idd — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) January 18, 2026

Allen sustained brutal blow, but so did Broncos

Josh Allen, in his first postseason overtime game since Jan. 23, 2022, the 13-seconds classic in Kansas City, sustained a heart-pulverizing 33-30 loss to the Broncos. With the Chiefs out of the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and Patrick Mahomes working his way back from knee surgery, Allen failed to capitalize on his best opportunity to reach the Super Bowl.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After Mahomes ended Allen’s playoff run in four of the prior five seasons, Bo Nix took that mantle on Saturday. And with an emotional Allen down the tunnel attempting to explain another devastating playoff loss, Sean Payton had his own devastating news.

The Broncos’ head coach finished his own press conference but had to make a second appearance to a media room awaiting Nix. Payton then stunned the world in announcing Nix’s season-ending broken ankle.

Bo Nix broke a bone in his ankle second last play in OT. His season is over. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) January 18, 2026

Stidham's last NFL pass was against Chiefs -- more than year ago

It was one of the most jaw-dropping developments in playoff history. Nix, the starting quarterback of the AFC’s No. 1 seed, will undergo surgery Tuesday. Jarrett Stidham, who last threw an NFL pass in the Broncos’ meaningless Week 18 game against Kansas City at the end of the 2024 season, will start the AFC championship next Sunday.

Denver will host the winner of Sunday’s Houston-New England divisional playoff.

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) hands the ball off to running back Audric Estime (23) in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Stidham figures to face a steep challenge on Sunday, despite playing at home.

Jarrett Stidham is 1-3 as a starter.



He has not thrown a pass in a game since Jan. 5, 2025 (Week 18 last year).



He has not started since Jan. 7, 2024. (Week 18 two years ago).



He will start against either the best defense (HOU) or third-best defense (NE) by points allowed. pic.twitter.com/ddrwrKyBX2 — Michael Sicoli (@Michael__Sicoli) January 18, 2026

Nix became the first Broncos-drafted quarterback to win a playoff start since Tim Tebow in the 2011 playoffs.

Kansas City lost all three 2025 games to the Broncos and Bills, including the first time the Chiefs were swept by Denver since 2014. Allen is 5-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season, including an active five-game winning streak, but 0-4 against Kansas City in the playoffs.

The Chiefs will return to Buffalo in 2026 to help inaugurate the new Highmark Stadium.

