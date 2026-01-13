Why the Chiefs' Pass-Rush Is Finally Demanding Answers

Over the last few seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense has been the backbone of this team. The defense has given this team a lot of different opportunities to win games over the years, and it has been a huge reason why the Chiefs have won Super Bowls in the past.

But last season, the Chiefs' defense was different and did not have that juice or spark that they did before. That could be because they lost some players from previous years, and because they could not get after the quarterback.

That has been a problem for the Chiefs over the last few seasons. The defensive line and its pass rush could not get to the quarterback and brought them down last season.

Once again, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had to do different things to get to the quarterback last season. The Chiefs had to send the house or at least more than four a lot last season to get pressure on the offense. That is something the Chiefs have to improve this offseason.

The Chiefs could address that in free agency, but more likely address it once again in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have a higher pick than usual in most rounds this upcoming draft. The Chiefs have to make sure they get defensive tackle Chris Jones some help on the defensive line. That is something we have been telling the Chiefs to do over the last few seasons. If they want to be back and have a better season next year, they must get a better pass rush.

Alec Elijah of Pro Football Network has the Chiefs taking a defensive lineman in his second round, 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

40) Kansas City Chiefs

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

T.J. Parker plays with a finisher’s mindset and has a rare feel for when the ball is vulnerable, attacking it with purpose and technique rather than reckless swipes. He overwhelms blockers with precision, finding ways to turn solid defense into sudden takeaways.

Parker brings his big size to the Chiefs, and that his what they could miss. If the Chiefs select Parker, he will come in and be ready to compete for a starting spot. He will be ready to play and start in his first season with the Chiefs if needed. He has a high football IQ and has the ability to get after the quarterback as well as stop the run.

