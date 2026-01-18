ESPN Analyst Calls Out Josh Allen With Harsh Message After Bills’ Loss to Broncos
Josh Allen had another season come to a crushing end Saturday with the Bills losing to the Broncos, 33-30, in overtime. The veteran quarterback and reigning NFL MVP had a brutal game for Buffalo, as he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, including a wild one at the end of the second quarter that led to a field goal for Denver.
Allen was in tears during his postgame press conference, as he put the blame on himself for letting his teammates down. Those words had many Bills players in their emotions, too, as they defended their star quarterback for being their leader and putting them in position to be contenders.
While that is all well and good, Allen did had a rough performance against the Broncos. ESPN's Booger McFarland didn't hold back on him, either.
"Josh Allen has no one to blame but himself," McFarland tweeted. "Several turnovers and if that wasn’t enough he had the ball in OT with a chance to score and win. The best player in football comes up short again."
That's pretty harsh, but also very accurate. While some controversial calls went against the Bills in overtime, if Allen hadn't committed four turnovers things could have gone differently for Buffalo.
Instead, they are left to wonder once again what could have been after coming up short in the postseason. Allen has now been in the NFL for eight seasons and has yet to lead Buffalo to the Super Bowl.
Josh Allen was in tears after Saturday's loss to the Broncos
Allen was emotional after Saturday's loss, saying: “It’s really difficult. I feel like I let my teammates down tonight. You can’t win with five turnovers. If you shoot yourself in the foot like that, you don’t deserve to win the football game.”
Here's that press conference:
Allen has led the Bills to the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons. They've been to the AFC championship game twice during that run, but they haven't been able to make it to the Super Bowl since way back in the 1993 season.
