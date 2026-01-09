Chiefs' Final Spot in Power Rankings Revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a good season. The Chiefs did not meet expectations, and they fell way short of what they wanted to do this past season. It was a shocker when the Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention, because no one expected that from a team that was supposed to make the playoffs and be a contender.

They were too inconsistent all season long, and when they wanted to turn it up, it was too late, and they could not climb back in.

The Chiefs now have to look at the season, which was a failure, and make sure they do everything they can to improve this team and get better this offseason, to be back as the NFL knows this Chiefs team to be.

They want to be in the mix once again next season, and they will have to do that by making sure they address their problems they have both on and off the field. That is something they have not done well over the last few off-seasons, but now they have a lot of time to do so.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports released his final NFL Power Rankings, and this is where he had the Chiefs. It was a shocker because who would have known that the Chiefs would be in this position in January, nobody.

24 (25): Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

"The Chiefs lost to the Raiders in Week 18, a fitting end to a season we’ll remember as either the end of their dynasty or a strange pause in the middle of it," said Frank Schwab. "The Chiefs should bounce back if their luck in close games gets better, but everything is cloudy until timetables emerge on Patrick Mahomes’ recovery from knee surgery. It’s hard to project anything for Kansas City with that hanging over the franchise."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Chiefs Offseason situations and draft position

The Chiefs have a lot on their plate. They have to wait for the decision on their star tight end, and also have to Travis Kelce . He must decide if he wants to retire or come back for another season. They have to also let their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, heal to 100 percent before they put him back on the field. Mahomes suffered a torn ACL last season. The Chiefs will have a full offseason to figure things out, and they will also have a pick inside the top 10 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

