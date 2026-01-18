Bills CB Tre’Davious White Had Fiery Message for Refs After Crucial Overtime Penalty

The Bills lost to the Broncos in excruciating fashion on Saturday night, falling 33-30 in overtime. While the aftermath of the game gave the NFL world plenty to talk about, from Josh Allen’s four turnovers to Bo Nix’s broken ankle, much of the discussion has been centered around the big calls made by refs down the stretch of the tight contest.

The biggest controversy was surrounding the Broncos’ overtime interception on what looked like a catch by Bills receiver Brandin Cooks. But in the locker room after the game, one Buffalo player took big issue with a pass interference call made to set up the Broncos at the goal line a few minutes later.

Denver took possession on the INT with just under eight minutes left in overtime. Two minutes later, Nix dropped back to pass at the Bills’ 38-yard line and went deep to Marvin Mims Jr., who was being covered by cornerback Tre’Davious White. Just before the ball arrived White basically tackled Mims and the referee immediately called pass interference.

DPI called on Tre'Davious White... that'll cost the #Bills the game: pic.twitter.com/53BzQqQ2fj — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 18, 2026

It resulted in the Broncos getting the ball at the Buffalo goal line and, effectively, ended the game; only a chip-shot field goal was needed for Denver to win at that point and Will Lutz obliged moments later.

White was extremely upset by the flag and freaked out at an official on the sideline afterwards, spiking his helmet before he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. He continued his campaign against the call after the game, telling reporters the refs “don’t know ball” and that players should decide how the end of the game unfolds.

“I thought that I didn’t interfere with the guy,” White said. “When the ball got there, I swiped through, knocked the ball down, I fell on top of him. I think the crowd probably played a big-time factor in that.



“Referees are human, man. People make mistakes. I just think it should be up to the players to decide the game. When the game is fought so hard, comes down to the wire, plays like that, that’s a professional bang-bang play. As a defensive back, that’s what you want. Take the guy to the ground and finish the play. Referees, they just don’t know ball... I didn’t touch him before the ball got there. I feel like I finished through the pocket like I’ve been coached to do. That’s what it was, I just think they had bad judgement.”

"I just think it should be up to the players to decide the game... referees just don't know ball man."



-Tre White on the pass interference call that set up the Broncos' game-winning field goal#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/TfJ5unoNoD — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 18, 2026

It’s a tough situation. On the one hand, few fans would disagree with White’s assertion that the players, and not referees, should decide the end of the game. Nobody wants a flag to end a team’s season after a hard-fought contest. On the other hand, replay seemed to show White most definitely made contact before the ball arrived and that is a penalty. No two ways about it. If there wasn’t a flag, that would be the controversy of today.

Those are the breaks, though. The Bills have a lot to think about as they lick their wounds after this brutal loss, and you can bet White will have this PI call on his mind for a while yet.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated