Colts vs. Bills, Preseason Week 1 Preview: Matt Ryan to Make Debut

On Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts kick off their 2022 preseason on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

It will be the first opportunity to see new Colts players such as quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a gameday setting as Colts head coach Frank Reich said Ryan and many of the starters could play up to a quarter.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s matchup.

Broadcast Information

Date/Time: Sat., Aug. 13, at 4:00pm ET

Sat., Aug. 13, at 4:00pm ET Where: Orchard Park, NY; Highmark Stadium

Television: FOX59 — Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)

FOX59 — Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) Stream: NFL+

NFL+ To find out what games will be on in your area this weekend, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Joe Reitz (color), Jeffrey Gorman (sideline)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Joe Reitz (color), Jeffrey Gorman (sideline) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

Coaching Staff

Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Marcus Brady; defensive coordinator Gus Bradley; special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone

Bills: head coach Sean McDermott; offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey; defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier; special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley

Storylines/Things to Watch

Matt Ryan, Offensive Rhythm: Not only is this our first opportunity to see Ryan in a Colts uniform during a game situation but it's also a chance for the Colts' first-team offense to get some momentum. Mistakes plus an aggressive defense have gotten the better of the offense this week, so it's a chance for the Colts' offense to right the ship and get a little more confidence.

Not only is this our first opportunity to see Ryan in a Colts uniform during a game situation but it's also a chance for the Colts' first-team offense to get some momentum. Mistakes plus an aggressive defense have gotten the better of the offense this week, so it's a chance for the Colts' offense to right the ship and get a little more confidence. Which Starters Will, Won't Play?: We know the Colts want to see Ryan and some of his first-team comrades on the field, but which starters won't play? Guys like Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and Gilmore probably don't need the playing time considering the injury risk.

Wide Receiver/Tight End Reps: Whether the Colts should keep five or six receivers can get some clarity here. Behind Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, and Ashton Dulin, can Dezmon Patmon, Keke Coutee, or anyone else make a strong case? Likewise, we know the Colts have four primary tight ends in Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, and Jelani Woods, but how will they perform in a game setting? Alie-Cox is taking over as TE1 for the first time in his career, Granson needs to have a big second-year jump, Ogletree has looked great in practice, and Woods could use a strong performance.

Let's See the Rookies: The Colts compiled an incredibly athletic draft class with Pierce, Woods, offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann, safety Nick Cross, defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, Ogletree, defensive tackle Curtis Brooks, and safety Rodney Thomas II. So far it's been a mixed bag through 10 training camp practices, but we'll see how they do against a new opponent during a game. Undrafted rookies in running back D'Vonte Price, linebackers JoJo Domann and Sterling Weatherford, and cornerback Dallis Flowers should also be monitored.

The Colts compiled an incredibly athletic draft class with Pierce, Woods, offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann, safety Nick Cross, defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, Ogletree, defensive tackle Curtis Brooks, and safety Rodney Thomas II. So far it's been a mixed bag through 10 training camp practices, but we'll see how they do against a new opponent during a game. Undrafted rookies in running back D'Vonte Price, linebackers JoJo Domann and Sterling Weatherford, and cornerback Dallis Flowers should also be monitored. Validating the Practice Field: We've seen standout summers from guys like Dulin, Ogletree, left tackle Matt Pryor, defensive end Ben Banogu, Domann, and Cross. It's raised their stock. However, if they fall flat in a game then that could be sobering for how people perceive their game.

Projected Weather

Referee Assignment

Head referee: Don Willard (5 years). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 1.

Betting Line

Notes

