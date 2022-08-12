Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: The Passing Game Strikes Back

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the pass-catchers made some impressive plays and cut down on the mistakes in their dress rehearsal for Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills. Jake discusses Colts training camp and expectations for the preseason with Andrew Moore and George Bremer.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Andrew Moore discuss Day No. 10 of Indianapolis Colts training camp as well as the team's preseason opener on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. 

The Colts' pass-catchers made some impressive plays and cut down on the mistakes during Thursday's practice. Jake discusses Colts training camp and expectations for the preseason with Moore of HorseshoeHuddle.com and George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin.

With Zach out, today's episode is audio only. Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

While Michael Pittman Jr. led the way in receptions, Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, and Drew Ogletree put some big plays on the board. As a group, the Colts' pass catchers also eased up on the drops that have plagued them throughout the week.

Who does Bremer think could sneak their way onto the Colts' 53-man roster, and who might be the team's surprising superstars during the season?

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Colts as well as Jake's Day 10 notebook for more:

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 10: Final Dress Rehearsal for Preseason Opener

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

