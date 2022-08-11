Locked On Colts: How Much Preseason Play is Too Much?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Day No. 9 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

The offense was unable to cash in against the defense once again. Several front defenders had big days. The Colts' starters might play up to a quarter during the preseason opener this Saturday, but how much playing time is too much to risk?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts' passing game hit some snags once again on Wednesday with some drops, but there were some nice plays to be had.

Several defensive linemen and linebackers had big days, including sacks, tackles for loss, and a couple of interceptions.

How do we feel about Colts starters playing up to a quarter on Saturday in the preseason opener, and who else would we rather see play extensively?

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 9: Defensive Front Continues to Assert Dominance

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 9: Defensive Front Continues to Assert Dominance

