Locked On Colts: How Much Preseason Play is Too Much?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the offense was unable to cash in against the defense once again. Several front defenders had big days. The Colts' starters might play up to a quarter during the preseason opener this Saturday, but how much playing time is too much to risk?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Day No. 9 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts' passing game hit some snags once again on Wednesday with some drops, but there were some nice plays to be had.

Several defensive linemen and linebackers had big days, including sacks, tackles for loss, and a couple of interceptions.

How do we feel about Colts starters playing up to a quarter on Saturday in the preseason opener, and who else would we rather see play extensively?

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Colts as well as Jake's Day 9 notebook for more:

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 9: Defensive Front Continues to Assert Dominance

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Matt Ryan (2) and Nick Foles (9) drops to pass Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, during training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.
