Colts Release Offensive Lineman Jason Spriggs

The Colts have released offensive lineman Jason Spriggs.
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that they have released veteran offensive lineman Jason Spriggs.

The Colts signed Elkhart, Ind. native Spriggs on June 10, and since training camp started he has been the second-team right guard, and was listed as the second-team left guard on the team's initial depth chart.

Spriggs was originally drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Indiana University by the Green Bay Packers with the 48th-overall pick. He has also spent time with the Chicago Bears (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021).

In 59 career games, Spriggs has made 10 starts.

He missed Monday's practice with an undisclosed injury but returned the next day. The cause for his release is not yet known just a day ahead of the Colts' first preseason game.

Look for players such as Will Fries, Jordan Murray, or Brandon Kemp to potentially take on a bigger role following Spriggs' release.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

