Critical Update Provided on Injury to Colts' Alec Pierce
The Indianapolis Colts completed their 12th practice of the 2025 training camp yesterday in Westfield. While there are plenty of positives to take away, there was also an injury that happened to a key playmaker, which is the last thing Indianapolis wants to see.
Dynamic wide receiver and 2024's yards per catch leader, Alec Pierce, sustained a groin injury. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Pierce's rehab is 'day-to-day.' Fowler follows this with a positive update by saying that the injury 'does not appear serious.'
Pierce is an integral part of Shane Steichen's offense, especially considering the playcaller likes to stretch defenses vertically with explosive plays. No player in the NFL embodies a deep threat more than Pierce.
Last season, Pierce caught only 37 passes on 69 targets, but turned those receptions into an incredible 824 receiving yards, which led the Colts. He also secured 32 first downs, which equals out to 86.5 percent of his catches to move the chains.
The most impressive aspect of his 2024 season was the 22.3 yards per catch, as well as his seven touchdowns, which also led Indianapolis. Steichen and the offensive coaching staff won't take any chances with Pierce's groin injury, especially since it's training camp, where no risk is needed.
Pierce has continued the momentum from his 2024 campaign into this year's training camp, showing out on multiple occasions. There have been practices where the former Cincinnati Bearcat has been the go-to wideout that made the most plays on the field.
There are big expectations for Pierce's 2025 season, but his results might depend on which quarterback wins the starting spot. If it's Anthony Richardson Sr., Pierce has the best chance to succeed, or even improve, from a torrid third season.
However, if Daniel Jones takes over under center, Pierce's impact could be mitigated. Jones doesn't throw the ball deep as often as Richardson, which Pierce is the best at. Yes, Pierce is working on building up his route tree, but his superpower will always be as a vertical threat.
Pierce's groin injury is one to watch. These types of setbacks affect every single movement, especially with a receiving threat like Pierce, who is a bolt of lightning that also skies high to secure 50/50 balls.
Expect the Colts to be as cautious as ever with this injury to Pierce. He'll need to be at 100 percent to give this offense to best chance at success as he enters the final year of his contract with the squad.