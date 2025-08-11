Colts Camp, Day 12: Richardson, Jones Swap Productive Halves
The Indianapolis Colts entered their final week of training camp on Sunday with a sweltering afternoon practice.
While all eyes remained on the performances of quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones, injuries, once again, did their best to steal the show.
Here's how training camp practice No. 12 went.
TEAM
--The following players missed Sunday's practice: safety Nick Cross (hip flexor), defensive end Kwity Paye (groin), cornerbacks Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and JuJu Brents (hamstring), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle), running back Khalil Herbert, center Danny Pinter, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, and tight end Sean McKeon.
--Undrafted rookie linebacker Solomon DeShields returned on Sunday after missing Saturday's practice.
--Wide receiver Alec Pierce (groin) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (knee) both left practice early. Moore left first after going down during positional work. As safety Rodney Thomas II stayed by his side, a trainer helped Moore get to the medical tent. Pierce later left practice, came back to a side field and did some cutting with a trainer, and left again.
OFFENSE
--It was Richardson's turn to get reps first with the first-team offense, and he started out hot. On his first play of 11-on-11s, he hit Pierce deep for a gain of 40ish yards down the left side, and had a couple of other chunk plays on quick drags to Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. Richardson had a nice touchdown throw where he shuffled through traffic, came up in the pocket, and delivered a strike in the end zone to Pierce from about 10-15 yards out. That punctuated a much better red zone series than Richardson had the day before, when he went just 1-of-6 passing (16.7%). Richardson's day trailed off in the back half of practice, including missing Tyler Warren on a wide-open touchdown, as efficiency was harder to find. In all, Richardson was 10-of-16 passing (62.5%) on Sunday, with completions to Pierce (2), Jonathan Taylor (2), Tyler Goodson (2), Downs, Pittman, Ulysses Bentley IV, and Will Mallory.
--As Richardson started hot and faded later in practice, Jones had a brutal start to his day before finishing on a high note. Jones finished 8-of-14 passing (57.1%), with completions to AD Mitchell (2), Downs (2), Anthony Gould, Pittman, Goodson, and Warren. One of Jones' completions to Mitchell was a short touchdown from about five yards out. Jones' early struggles included a high snap he couldn't get a hold of, a sack by Laiatu Latu that blew the play dead, and some overall inaccurate passes during a period in which it seemed the quarterbacks were asked to push the ball downfield. To his credit, one of those first throws would've been a completion of about 35 or so yards, but Gould couldn't hold onto it; the throw was great. Jones settled in later with a rushing touchdown on an RPO from about eight yards out, and he had some intermediate throws to Mitchell, Downs, and Mallory (the latter in 7-on-7s) that were quite nice.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
DEFENSE
--The pass rush was productive again on Sunday. The second-team defense got to Jones for a group sack, Tyquan Lewis and Adetomiwa Adebawore converged on Richardson for a sack with the second-team, and Latu was able to make a couple of sacks happen with the first-team defense against Jones. Latu continues a hot camp where he's been dominant for stretches of time.
--Defensive back play is at a premium right now with the sheer number of injuries at the top of the depth chart. BJ Mayes had a breakup on a throw from Jones to Mitchell, and Alex Johnson had one against Richardson on a throw over the middle of the field. Safety Trey Washington also had a play where he ripped a ball from Coleman Owen as the receiver was going to the ground on a throw by Riley Leonard.
-Linebacker Segun Olubi made a heads-up play in 7-on-7s when he punched the ball out of the hands of receiver Blayne Taylor after a catch.
--Linebacker Jacob Phillips had a hard hit on Gould on a short throw to the left by Leonard. Those types of plays always get celebrations from the defensive sidelines.