Colts' Defensive Spot is Team's Biggest Need
The Indianapolis Colts addressed cornerback and safety talent for Lou Anarumo by signing former All-Pro Charvarius Ward and the promising Camryn Bynum. They also signed veteran Neville Gallimore for the defensive interior and drafted edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau.
However, one area of the defense that wasn't given a new name is the linebacker position. Currently, Pro Bowler Zaire Franklin and second-year defender Jaylon Carlies are the starters at the second level. While Anarumo's defense typically uses two linebackers, the Colts will need to be sure of their backups in case of injury.
Josh Edwards at CBS Sports has the linebacker position as Indy's top need entering the 2025 season. If Indy's depth at LB isn't enough, it might cause issues if injuries occur.
"Zaire Franklin led the league in tackles last season. In the other starting spot, Jaylon Carlies, who did some good things as a rookie, returns, but little is known about the options around him. If Carlies does not progress or Franklin were to suffer an injury, then performance could go downhill quickly."
Franklin had arguably his best year, tallying an NFL-best 173 tackles (11 for loss), 3.5 sacks, five fumbles forced, two interceptions, and six passes defended. Franklin also logged his first career Pro Bowl and a Second Team All-Pro award.
Franklin is a defensive captain and will be leaned on, potentially more than ever, to be the general of Anarumo's attack. His counterpart, Carlies, could be capable of filling in for E.J. Speed as a true starter, but he hasn't shown much in his short NFL career.
Carlies only played in 10 games and started six. While it's not a massive sample size, he did take advantage of his opportunities on the gridiron. The former Missouri Tiger grabbed 36 tackles, a sack, a pass deflection, and a QB hit.
Where Carlies excelled was in pass coverage, utilizing his experience as a safety to stick to pass-catchers like glue. This talent Carlies has will be critical to helping the defense limit the rhythm of opposing quarterbacks.
As for the depth behind Franklin and Carlies, it's Segun Olubi and Cameron McGrone. While Olubi has seen starting action, it's been a minute amount. Olubi has collected 39 tackles, a pick, a fumble forced, and two fumble recoveries throughout his tenure.
Olubi is more of a special teams player, but may be relied upon to play meaningful snaps in 2025. For McGrone, he's hardly seen the field in Indianapolis.
Initially drafted by the New England Patriots in 2021, McGrone has been buried on Indy's depth chart and hasn't had many opportunities to make an impact. In three years, McGrone has 11 tackles (seven solo). This might be his biggest chance to shine that he'll see.
The Colts seem to trust what their linebacking position brings defensively, or else they likely would have already drafted or signed more help for the room. Regardless, Anarumo's defense has to play better than the 2024 Colts stop troops did.
Expect the linebackers to be a critical piece of the game plan to limit or halt opposing offenses in a season where everything is on the line for the franchise.
