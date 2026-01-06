Colts Showing Clear Defensive Need with Latest Linebacker Move

The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to adjust their linebacker position after getting Joseph Vaughn a future/reserve contract. This comes after Austin Ajiake received an extension, and John Bullock was claimed off waivers yesterday.

we have signed LB Joseph Vaughn to a reserve/future contract. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 6, 2026

For reference, a reserve/future contract is a 'non-guaranteed, one-year deal signed by teams with players (often from their practice squad) after the regular season ends, locking them in for the upcoming season without affecting the current salary cap or 53-man roster, allowing them to compete for roster spots in offseason activities and training camp.'

Vaughn doesn't have any statistics to reference in the NFL, but brings a good level of experience from the college level from his days with the Yale Bulldogs (2019-2023) and UCLA Bruins (2024).

At Yale, Vaughn played 32 games and stacked 139 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions, seven pass breakups, and three fumbles forced.

After heading to UCLA in 2024, he didn't see anywhere near as much action, only securing eight tackles in 12 games.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Joseph Vaughn (49) works to bring down Cincinnati Bengals running back Quali Conley (40) on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vaughn isn't anywhere near a household name, but the fact that Indianapolis has already started solidifying the linebacker position this early after their regular season concluded is something to note.

The main starters are Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt, but the latter (Pratt) is already a free agent after the Colts signed him to a one-year, $1.5 million deal in the middle of the 2025 season.

The assumption is that Pratt will be given a new deal after playing great for Indianapolis. In his 12 starts for the Colts, Pratt notched 101 tackles, five tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, and a fantastic red zone interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Germaine Pratt snags it in the end zone for the interception!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/I4AsIv6NHO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

However, Ajiake, Bullock, and Vaughn's updates aren't bringing attention to Franklin or Pratt, but rather, Jaylon Carlies.

Carlies was drafted in 2024 out of the University of Missouri with the 151st overall pick for his coverage skills as a former safety who was converted to a linebacker.

Carlies immediately showed some promise in his rookie season, especially against opposing passing attacks. He appeared in 10 games, missing seven due to injury. Carlies would finish year one with 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, and a pass breakup.

2025 was a different story for Carlies. He'd miss nearly the entire season due to an ankle issue, which landed him on Injured Reserve.

Jan 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (89) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Even after he returned to face the Jaguars in Week 14, he hardly saw action, getting a single tackle when the Colts faced Jacksonville again in Week 17 and nothing more. This would be the lone stat for Carlies for his second year in the NFL.

It's hard to say what is happening with Carlies. Perhaps the ankle injury is bigger than it seems? Maybe he's greatly dipped in the eyes of Indianapolis' defensive coaching staff? That information is still to be determined.

Regardless, the slew of moves for linebackers points to Indianapolis focusing heavily on the position and giving the indication they want more talent for it.

It will be interesting to see if the Colts continue to address their linebackers with the NFL Wild Card round looming. If Carlies is falling out of favor, it only gives a name like Vaughn more chances to shine.

Recommended Articles