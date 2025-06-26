Colts Key Position Group Earns Brutal Ranking
The Indianapolis Colts' defense obtained a new coordinator in Lou Anarumo. While the Colts had Gus Bradley for three seasons, Bradley deployed a static approach that quarterbacks quickly became privy to.
Bradley favored soft coverage to give his defenders a chance to come up and make quick tackles, limiting the yardage and forcing fourth downs or field goals. The issue was Indy's stop troops struggled badly with tackling, missing far too many for Bradley's scheme to work.
Now, with Anarumo, Indy will press cover more and offer a mixture of looks to confuse quarterbacks. While Anarumo's defense is tied to the performance of the secondary, linebackers will be critical for his defense to succeed.
After E.J. Speed left in free agency for the Houston Texans, it leaves Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies as the starters on the second level. However, Pro Football Focus doesn't seem to have any confidence in what the linebackers can accomplish in Indianapolis.
Dalton Wasserman dives into why the Colts are the 31st-ranked out of 32 possible squads.
"The Colts' linebacker unit consists of one constant, Zaire Franklin, and a ton of variables. Franklin is a tackling machine who has posted identical 60.9 PFF overall grades in each of the past two seasons. For the moment, Jaylon Carlies is expected to start alongside Franklin, but he played just 242 snaps in his rookie season."
Wasserman concludes by discussing the LB depth behind Franklin and Carlies.
"Behind those two are similarly inexperienced options in Cameron McGrone and Segun Olubi, who were two of the team’s highest-graded special teamers last season."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indy's depth is a bit ambiguous, but the Colts believe in the duo of Franklin and Carlies. Starting with Franklin, he had his best season in 2024, leading to his first career Pro Bowl. The former seventh-rounder logged an NFL-best 173 tackles and tallied 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, 11 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles.
Franklin will need to transition his high level of play into the 2025 season for Indy's linebacking corps to play well. As for Carlies, he's entering just his second season after starting his football career as a safety before switching to linebacker.
Carlies only played 10 games but showed an ability to cover receivers and tight ends at a high level. While he saw just 86 coverage snaps, he posted an impressive Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 83.1. This ranked fourth out of 189 eligible linebackers.
Carlies must stay healthier in 2025 and perform better against the run, but has the promise to become a legitimate starter and help the Colts climb Wasserman's ranks if he looks the part of a starter.
Indy's linebackers look different heading toward the 2025 campaign without Speed or depth piece Grant Stuard, but are ready to prove critics wrong. Franklin will look to head the NFL in tackles again and build off a Pro Bowl season, while Carlies will press to show the league he can become a reliable troop for Anarumo's defense.
Recommended Articles