The Indianapolis Colts just had their season conclude after falling to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, ending their 2025 campaign with a nightmarish seven-game losing streak.

Despite this, the Colts are hard at work making roster moves, and today they claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker John Bullock.

Bullock logged 10 tackles (three solo, seven assisted) in his debut year in the NFL for the Buccaneers. While Bullock wasn't drafted and is no longer with the Buccaneers, he'll get a golden opportunity with the Colts.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker John Bullock (5) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

In college with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Bullock had an excellent last two seasons. In 2023 and 2024, Bullock put up 120 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, and an interception return for a touchdown.

We'll see what kind of impact Bullock can make with a new start and a fresh scene in Indianapolis. Given the lack of depth at linebacker, he's in a good scenario to make a statement.

Indy's linebacking corps was very bare outside of Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt, the latter of whom was signed about halfway through the campaign to help Lou Anarumo at the second level.

Behind Franklin and Pratt, it wasn't an encouraging score of depth. While Austin Ajiake provided some good backup (32 tackles and 0.5 sacks), there's always room for more talent at the position.

In today's NFL, the linebacker must be more of a Swiss Army knife than ever, possessing the ability to stop the run, make consistent tackles, and cover against the pass. The Colts don't necessarily possess this type of linebacker.

One of the biggest question marks heading into the 2026 offseason at the position has to be Jaylon Carlies.

Oct 20, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In 2024, Carlies came into the Colts defense as a converted safety, and showed promise in his 10 game sample size. He put up 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.

However, 2025 saw Carlies injured most of the year, and when he was healthy, there were times he ended up as a scratch on the inactives list. He'd finish year two with only three games played and a single tackle made.

Given how Ajiake just got a one-year extension with the team, it could mean that Carlies' role with the defense is even foggier. Carlies is a coverage specialist, an area where Indy's linebackers struggled greatly this year.

This makes it even more curious that Carlies hardly saw any time on the field after he returned from injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

Bullock's signing might not light the NFL news sphere on fire, but it's an indication that this team wants more from the linebacker position than they had this year, especially when it's regarding the depth.

Expect Indianapolis to continue making roster adjustments and moves as they look to the offseason to try and right the ship after an incredible collapse that saw them go from 8-2 to 8-9, resulting in no playoffs for a fifth-straight season.

The Colts need a lot for their roster, and this small roster move for Bullock is the start of a long road ahead to accomplish that goal.

