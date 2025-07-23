Colts Quarterback Leads NFL Watchlist of Influential Players
As the quarterback carousel continues throughout the Circle City, the Indianapolis Colts are a short while away from naming their starter for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.
Two-year starter Anthony Richardson will defend his spot in a competition against former New York Giants lead man Daniel Jones. With training camp set to begin this week, the Colts are officially just 47 days away from facing the Miami Dolphins in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Whether it be Richardson or Jones under center, the Colts will be aiming to break a decade-long streak of season-opening losses. With a cloud of uncertainty over Grand Park Sports Campus in Indiana this month, the Colts could make a decision that shapes the outcome of this season.
CBS analyst Zachary Pereles made a list of 50 "under-the-radar" players who could determine how this NFL season pans out. The first name on the list was none other than Daniel Jones, who was one of two quarterbacks to be named.
"While the Colts would love to see Anthony Richardson perform well enough this offseason to win the job, Jones was actually healthy for minicamp, giving him the lead," Pereles wrote. "Jones has struggled over the past two seasons, ranking 32nd or worse among 34 qualified quarterbacks in yards per attempt, touchdown to interception rate and sack rate, and he has played in just 16 of a possible 34 games over that span. But the Colts nearly made the playoffs last year with a Richardson/Joe Flacco combination and two years ago with Gardner Minshew. We'll likely see a decent amount of Jones this year, and if he can keep the offense afloat, it's a win for Indianapolis."
Considering Richardson's lengthy list of injuries, many think that Jones will see the field at some point this season. Despite Richardson holding a winning record as a starter, the popular narrative is that his time is coming to a close in Indy.
Giving up on a top-five pick after two years would be a heinous mistake by general manager Chris Ballard, but it's a clear possibility. It's hard to agree with Pereles when he says Jones has the lead in the competition because he participated in a few summer practices. Still, recency bias could be an influential factor in Ballard's final decision.
Jones made the postseason only one time in his six seasons as a starter in New York, and that's all some Colts fans need to believe he can make another appearance. Realistically, funneling another veteran quarterback through Indianapolis will likely result in the same issue: inconsistency and another missed trip to the playoffs.
That's not to say that Richardson will lead the Colts to the promised land, but the value of having a familiar face under center cannot be overstated. If Richardson fails to prove he can be efficient in practice, it's going to be a chance for Jones to capitalize.
