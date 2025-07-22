Colts Face One Key Question Heading into This Season
The Indianapolis Colts' training camp is right around the corner, and with it, there's sure to be a fair deal of storylines and factors to watch throughout the weeks leading up to the coming regular season kicking off.
However, there's one major aspect of this Colts roster that looms as the obvious most notable storyline worth watching: the quarterback battle.
Between 2023's fourth pick Anthony Richardson and offseason signing Daniel Jones, there's a true competition set to be in play for these two rolling into next regular season, and a defining one not just for each of their career's, but also as to how 2025 could eventually unravel for the Colts' offense and success as a whole.
It's nothing short of critical to get right for the Indianapolis brass, and with that in mind, it's become undoubtedly the biggest question the Colts will face heading into training camp.
Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick recently broke down the biggest question for each NFL team heading into the 2025 season, where, for the Colts, the verdict was simple: "Who will start at quarterback in Week 1?"
"Despite being drafted fourth overall by the Colts in 2022, Richardson is once again dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the team's on-field offseason program, coincidentally giving Jones—also a former first-round pick—a leg up in the team's quarterback competition," Kadlick wrote. "If he can enter training camp healthy, it will be one of the more closely watched battles throughout the summer."
As pointed out throughout the course of this offseason, there's clear questions to be had on each side of the equation for the Colts' quarterback dilemma that put a few notable pros and cons on each side.
Anthony Richardson, while filled with some of the most upside of any modern quarterback prospect has faced a considerable amount of inavailability issues and inconsistencies that's even bled into this year's OTAs and minicamp, while also having turnover problems and a sub-50% completion rate during his second year in the mix.
Daniel Jones, while he has the hot hand through spring training, has his own respective accuracy and turnover woes like Richardson has dealt with, though not on as drastic a level. He has experience, mobility, and he's won a playoff game in his past, but he's far from without his flaws.
It's a tough call for head coach Shane Steichen in year three of his tenure, and one that could make or break his tenure with the team at season's end. But, as repeatedly noted by the Colts' brass, it'll be a true competition to unfold in camp, and whoever wins that job will have proven to be the best in the building through those crucial few weeks of auditioning.
Whoever gets that nod in Week One vs. the Miami Dolphins remains up in the air, but it's sure to be a compelling sight to watch unfold during training camp.