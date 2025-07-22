Colts' Daniel Jones Possible Fantasy 'Sleeper'
The Indianapolis Colts are caught between a rock and a hard place with their quarterback battle. While Anthony Richardson has the upside, Daniel Jones is a safe option, especially for a head coach and general manager whose seats are as hot as possible heading into 2025.
Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard can't wait for Richardson, and it's a shame. If this isn't the year for Richardson, he has the tools to put up otherworldly numbers with another team that can possibly figure him out, especially in fantasy.
But this isn't about what Richardson can do in fantasy, but Jones instead. Gary Davenport at Bleacher Report believes there's fantasy relevance ahead for Jones if he can win the starting gig and operate Steichen's offense more efficiently than what we saw last year.
"Jones has shown the ability to be fantasy-relevant in the past. Back in 2022, Jones had the best season of his career, throwing for 3,205 yards and 15 scores. Those numbers aren’t especially appealing, but when you tack on the 708 yards and seven scores Jones added on the ground you get a top-12 fantasy quarterback."
As Davenport points out, Jones' best showing wasn't eye-popping through the passing numbers during his playoff trip-season in 2022, but his rushing prowess is interesting with Steichen's call-ups. Jones has logged a career total of 2,179 rushing yards and 15 scores with his feet.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones can be efficient with the football, and that's all that Steichen needs with the weapons surrounding the former member of the G-Men (New York Giants). With Richardson, the offense is far more explosive and capable, but his erratic nature doesn't help promote this cause.
Also, given that this team can't wait for greatness anymore, Jones is a more sure option. If there's an accurate quarterback under center who can competently run the scheme, names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, and Jonathan Taylor will only benefit.
As for Alec Pierce, it all depends on if Jones is willing to toss it deep, and he's a QB who favors safer throws. Pierce's season hinges on who plays at quarterback between Richardson and Jones.
What Richardson has proven through two seasons is that he possesses an absolute cannon for an arm and can be one of the most brutal and dangerous runners in the NFL.
Richardson's fantasy upside blows past Jones' by a country mile. However, Richardson's 12 picks to eight touchdown passes, along with his 47.7 completion percentage, warrant little reason for fantasy managers to draft him, but in later rounds.
Jones isn't a super-friendly fantasy option either, but at this point, he's more of a secure bet. If Jones can look more like his 2022 self, the Colts offense can be playoff-caliber, and have a real chance to finally obtain the ever-elusive AFC South championship.
This quarterback battle is pivotal for where this franchise takes its next step. Team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon was quoted as saying 'I don't like talking just about winning I like talking about being the best.'
The Irsay sisters are all about the Colts like their late father, the iconic Jim Irsay. But, they can't look at this season and be lenient on Steichen, Ballard, or Richardson. This is a time for success, and if that doesn't happen for the Colts in 2025, don't be shocked if they're all three done in Indianapolis.
Recommended Articles