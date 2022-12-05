Giants vs. Commanders BREAKING: Week 15 Meeting Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Washington Commanders are on a bye this week, but there schedule is still changing.

According to ESPN, the Commanders will host the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the two NFC East rivals tied 20-20 at MetLife Stadium.

In a corresponding move, the league flexed out the New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders game and moved it into the late afternoon window on Sunday. The game will be Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels' first game against the Patriots, where he was the offensive coordinator for a number of years.

The Giants vs. Commanders rematch will certainly have playoff implications. Both teams were inside the NFC playoff picture before Sunday's game, but the tie and a Seattle Seahawks win against the Los Angeles Rams changed things. Seattle flipped with Washington, taking the seventh spot and knocking the Commanders just outside to the eighth seed.

However, the Commanders and Giants both still have seven wins under their belt and the winner of the Week 15 contest will be able to control their own destiny for the final three games of the season.

