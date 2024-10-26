Commander Country

Commanders Rookie Has Taylor Swift Connection

The Washington Commanders and Taylor Swift have something in common.

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift enters the stadium via the tunnel prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders rookie tight end Ben Sinnott has had a strong start to his career.

Sinnott, a second-round pick out of Kansas State, logged his first career receptions in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, including a touchdown from backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

However, the Commanders rookie also forged a forever bond with pop music sensation Taylor Swift.

"His first catch was a touchdown, and the play was called Taylor Swift," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said. "So, you can't really beat that to start your NFL scoring career. So, he was stoked about it, but he's been getting better and better. I think the game's slowing down for him. He's a tremendous talent, can do a bunch of different things with his run game, pass game, very physical, was well coached at Kansas State, so understands the run game scheme at a high level for being a guy who can be involved as much as he is in the past game. So, we're excited about his future."

Maybe the Commanders should call "Taylor Swift" more often if they want some more production from Sinnott in the future.

Sinnott and the Commanders are getting ready for their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

JEREMY BRENER

