Commanders QB Praises Bears Defense
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, and even though there's uncertainty surrounding who will start between Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, both of them have to study up against the opposing defense.
Mariota has been getting the first-team reps for the Commanders with Daniels out of practice, and he spoke about how sound the Bears defense has been so far this season.
"There's a couple guys that I've played throughout my career that are really good players," Mariota said. "[Chicago Bears CB] Kyler Gordon's unbelievable, probably one of the better positional slot defenders in the league. I've got a lot of respect for [Chicago Bears S] Kevin Byard, somebody that I played with for a long time. Very rangy guy, but also comes in the box and makes a bunch of tackles and then obviously [Chicago Bears DE Montez] Sweat who's played here. I mean, just a tremendous athlete, somebody that really can affect the game by the way he passed rushes. So, at every kind of level of the defense they've got guys."
Even though the Commanders respect their opponent, they are also putting more of an emphasis on what they can do first.
"It's going to be a challenge, but I think for us, again, it's about us. It's about focusing on what we do, and we're excited for the challenge of Sunday and can't wait to see what it looks like," Mariota said.
The Commanders and Bears are set to kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
