Commanders Tie Giants: Why Didn't Coach Ron Rivera Go For 2?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Before the Washington Commanders finished with a 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, they first jumped out to a 10-point on Sunday.

But then the Commanders let the Giants back in and even surrendered the lead after a strip-sack fumble by quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

And trailing late in the game, Washington was able to get back into the end zone when Heinicke found rookie receiver Jahan Dotson for a 28-yard score.

Down by seven, the score alone didn't do the job. The Commanders needed either an extra point to tie, or could go for a two-point conversion and take a one-point lead if successful.

With 1:45 left in the fourth quarter and three timeouts in his pocket, the coach nicknamed 'Riverboat Ron' chose to get the tie, and eventually left regulation with two of the three timeouts still stuck in there.

So why not go for two and the lead?

"Because of the time," Rivera said. "See we did get the ball back, we did have a chance at the end of the game, with all our timeouts and everything like that so no. If it had been closer, 15 seconds or something like that, yes but not when there’s that much time left."

We can counter any argument if we really try, but there could be merit to an opposing approach in this instance.

For starters, Washington's defense had kept New York in check for most of the second half.

While surrendering the lead in the third quarter may not hint at the fact, the Giants secured it due in large part because their sixth drive of the game started at the Washington 20-yard line due to a turnover.

Granted, one could argue the defense didn't have to give up the lead-shifting touchdown, and there's certainly value to that argument.

But the Commanders hadn't allowed points to New York since that possession, nor had they allowed the opposition to gain 20 yards in a single drive.

With confidence in that unit, going for two makes sense because you can feel confident that if needed, your defense can either get the win-clinching stop or get the ball back with time to move Joey Slye in for a game-winning field goal.

We wonder if given the chance to do it over again whether Rivera would stick with this same decision ...

And since these two teams meet again in two weeks, we may get the chance to find out.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82

