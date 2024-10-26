Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Bears Matchup
The much-anticipated matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels might not quite reach that point as Daniels is dealing with a rib injury that he suffered on the first play of the game last week against the Panthers. Daniels's status is questionable headed into this one as he logged somewhat of a limited practice on Friday.
The Commanders have been steamrolling early on in the season, owning a 5-2 record and leading the NFC East, while the Bears are on a roll of their own going 4-2 in a tough NFC North division with plenty of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball and one of the league's best defenses to pair along with it.
Washington will be home for this one but they enter as underdogs with Daniels's status unknown. Let's see how our staff here at CommanderGameday see how this one will play out when the Bears and Commanders meet on Sunday evening.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
This is a moment I'm aware that perhaps being so close to the team has my vision clouded, but while Jayden Daniels is an exceptional part of the Commanders' success thus far, I do believe the team can win without him this weekend. Why? Because this matchup has running back Brian Robinson Jr.'s name written all over it, and even if the Bears adjust to that Marcus Mariota can do enough against an aggressive defense to matter. Give me Washington despite being home underdogs this weekend.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-2
Commanders 24, Bears 20
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Bears have looked good with Caleb Williams under center. The Commanders, should they be without Jayden Daniels, will struggle to keep up offensively. Either way, the two rising teams should make for a fun Week 8 matchup.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-2
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Bears 34, Commanders 27
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders will be underdogs without Jayden Daniels, but Marcus Mariota was able to do just fine with the offense last week. Sure, the Commanders aren't as good with Mariota as they are with Daniels, but they still have enough firepower to pull out a close win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-3
Commanders 24, Bears 21
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Washington Commanders are home dogs against the Chicago Bears and the likelihood behind that is due to unknown surrounding whether or not Jayden Daniels will be playing. All signs say that the Commanders will likely keep him out in the much anticipated matchup between the number one and two picks in the 2024 NFL draft, however, there is a chance that they still decide to roll him out there.
If Daniels plays I would give the edge to the Commanders, but with him being less than 100% or with Marcus Mariota behind center I will give the edge to Caleb Williams and the Bears as their defense is head and shoulders above what Washington faced last week in the Carolina Panthers.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-2
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Bears 31, Commanders 24
CONSENSUS: Split (2-2)
