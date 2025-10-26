Patrick Mahomes poses major challenge for Commanders defense
The Washington Commanders have the tall task of facing off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8's edition of Monday Night Football.
This means Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is trying to figure out how to contain Mahomes and build a game plan that the team can execute to win.
"Just a dynamic quarterback," Whitt said of Mahomes. "You know, one of the best quarterbacks since I've been in the league, he can make every throw off every platform. He has speed outside with his eligibles. He has a tight end that is one of the best tight ends to play the game also.
"So, running backs are running hard. They have a number of different running backs that, that they use different ways, a good compliment. And then the offensive line, really good center's outstanding. I know they have some pieces that they're moving around, but they do a nice job of working in conjunction together."
READ MORE: Commanders get huge injury boost ahead of their primetime Chiefs game
Mahomes gives Commanders tough task
Whitt will likely rely on offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in order to gain some guidance on how to defend against Mahomes. Kingsbury worked with Mahomes while he was the head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
“Yeah, just the competitive stamina is unbelievable," Kingsbury said. "When you look at every year he started, they've been to at least the AFC championship, they played in all the Sunday nights, the Monday nights.
"So, the tougher schedule played all the first-place schedules. And just to be able to do that each year and get up for those games and have that level of consistency is just incredible. I think that's what I've been most impressed. Obviously, the humility, the type of person he is, everybody knows just phenomenal human being, but just the competitive stamina each year to just saddleback up and do it over and over and over and playing these big games and find ways to win has just been incredible.”
Mahomes has been to the AFC Championship every year he's been the starting quarterback for the Chiefs for a reason. He is incredibly difficult to stop and the Commanders will have their hands full.
This means the Commanders have to be on their A-game as they find a way to get back to .500 with a win on the road against the Chiefs.
READ MORE: Commanders should trade for this struggling team's Pro Bowl pass rusher
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders head coach shares Jayden Daniels injury update after Cowboys game
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition
• Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers
• Washington Commanders owner speaks out after loss to Dallas Cowboys