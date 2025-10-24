Could the Commanders trade for this struggling team's Pro Bowl pass rusher?
The Washington Commanders could be a team to watch as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
With the Miami Dolphins sitting at 1-6, they may be open to dealing some of their top pass-rushers including Bradley Chubb.
The Commanders, who have struggled to generate consistent pressure this season, could be a natural fit for Chubb’s services as they look to strengthen their defense before it’s too late.
Washington Commanders Eyeing Pass Rush Help
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, "With the Dolphins sitting at 1-6, teams around the league are keeping a close eye on their pass-rushers ahead of the trade deadline — including Bradley Chubb (no guaranteed money after this season), Jaelan Phillips (in the final year of his contract), and Matthew Judon (a surprise healthy inactive on Sunday)." Chubb’s name stands out especially since he has no guaranteed money left on his contract after this season.
That flexibility could make him a strong fit for Washington, a team currently ranked in the bottom half of the league in most defensive metrics. The Commanders sit 25th in pass yards allowed and 24th in EPA per rush, showing their struggles in both pressure and containment. The loss of Dorance Armstrong to a season-ending knee injury only magnified the team’s lack of depth on the edge.
Adding a veteran like Chubb would bring immediate production and leadership to a defense that’s had trouble finishing drives. His ability to collapse the pocket and force errant throws could also help the Commanders’ secondary, which has been tested repeatedly in recent weeks.
A Strong Fit for Quinn's System
If Washington decides to be aggressive at the trade deadline, acquiring Chubb would be a clear signal they aren’t ready to give up on 2025. The former Pro Bowler recorded 7 sacks with the Dolphins so far and remains one of the league’s more disruptive pass-rushers when healthy. His size and versatility fit perfectly into Dan Quinn’s system, which values players who can line up in multiple spots and still generate pressure.
The Price of Reinforcement
The question becomes cost. Miami could look to offload salary while picking up future draft capital, and the Commanders have both the cap space and the defensive need to make a deal happen. Washington hasn’t been able to replicate the pass-rush dominance it once had when Montez Sweat and Chase Young were on the roster, and Chubb could fill that void immediately.
As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on how Washington responds. Sitting near the middle of the NFC pack, the Commanders need a spark and Bradley Chubb might just be the missing piece that reignites their defense for the stretch run.
