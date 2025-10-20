Commanders head coach shares Jayden Daniels injury update after Cowboys game
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is recovering from a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the team's 44-22 loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
While the injury looked brutal at the time, the Commanders are encouraged by Daniels' MRI and thinks there is a chance he may not miss any time.
"Jayden had an MRI on his hamstring today. Good news – not significant or long term but I don't know the status for Monday night just yet," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.
"I'll have a better sense as I get closer to it with the extra day and what that looks like. But the good news came back that not a long-term thing, but I just can't answer tonight where I'm at with the game with it being Monday, so I'll have a better feel for you guys. When we get to Thursday. So, this week it's pushed back with Monday, so Thursday would be like a Wednesday and on and on down the week. I'll give you a better sense for then.”
READ MORE: Commanders get bad injury news after Cowboys game
Daniels gets positive injury news
This isn't the first injury Daniels has faced this season. A knee sprain he suffered against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 held him out for a pair of games, but he returned in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The hope for Daniels is that he is able to recover quickly and get the most rest possible, especially with the extra day of rest ahead of the team's Monday Night Football contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I didn't sense this was something that he’s had before or that's come up for him before," Quinn said.
"We're just going to stay consistent, man, about how we go about things and the way we train. And certainly, for him too, I thought there were definitely steps forward from the time that he missed going into the game. When to throw away, when to stay alive to go. And so, me seeing that improvement already, I'm pleased with that. Using his legs is part of his game, but remaining a passer before getting outside the pocket to run, that's something that we're going to continue to work on for sure.”
READ MORE: Washington Commanders coaches diagnose the team's biggest problem so far
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders take a huge gamble signing a former first-round wide receiver
• Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition
• Commanders fans can meet Jayden Daniels as part of a new VIP experience