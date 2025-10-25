Commanders get huge injury boost ahead of their primetime Chiefs game
The Washington Commanders are finally getting some good news on the injury front.
After weeks of offensive struggles and limited firepower, both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are expected to return for Monday night’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Their return gives Washington a much-needed boost at wide receiver as the team looks to bounce back and find rhythm on offense.
Commanders Getting Reinforcements at Receiver
For the first time this season, the Commanders will have both of their top receivers available at the same time. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel were full participants in practice all week and will play against Kansas City.
McLaurin has missed the past four games with a right quad injury that’s lingered since Week 3, while Samuel has been managing a bruised heel that forced him to sit out last week’s loss. With both now healthy, Washington’s passing attack should look more dynamic and versatile. Their return not only gives the Commanders two proven playmakers on the perimeter but also takes pressure off backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who will be starting in place of the injured Jayden Daniels.
McLaurin gives the offense a steady, reliable target, while Samuel’s versatility as a receiver and runner adds another layer of creativity. Facing a Kansas City defense known for mixing coverages and creating pressure, having both receivers back on the field will be key to stretching the field and opening up the playbook.
Injuries Still Impacting the Lineup
Even with McLaurin and Samuel returning, the Commanders will still be shorthanded in a few areas. Quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss Monday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained in last week’s loss to the Cowboys. Tight end Colson Yankoff is also out with a hamstring issue, leaving Washington without another offensive weapon in the passing game.
On defense, standout lineman Daron Payne is dealing with a toe injury and remains questionable. Quinn said Payne’s status is still being evaluated and will likely come down to how he feels closer to game time.
Despite the continued injury concerns, having McLaurin and Samuel back on the field is a huge step forward for Washington’s offense. The Commanders have struggled to sustain drives and finish in the red zone in recent weeks, but the return of their two biggest playmakers could change that. If the offensive line holds up and Mariota can find a rhythm, Washington might just have enough to challenge the Chiefs in what should be one of the most intriguing matchups of Week 8.
