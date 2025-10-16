Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers
The Washington Commanders made a few roster moves on Tuesday, headlined by the signing of defensive end Drake Jackson.
The Commanders also placed wide receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve and added veteran offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to their practice squad.
These moves in Washington have positive and negative implications on depth issues on both sides of the ball. especially at defensive end, where injuries have piled up early in the season.
Drake Jackson Adds Intrigue to Washington’s Defense
The Commanders’ decision to sign Drake Jackson marks a notable addition to a defense that’s dealt with key injuries up front. A second-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, Jackson has shown flashes of pass-rushing ability when healthy. Over 23 career games, he’s tallied 21 tackles, nine pass breakups, and six sacks.
Jackson’s potential is evident, but staying on the field has been his biggest hurdle. After a promising start to his career, a patellar tendon injury in 2023 ended his season early, and a long recovery kept him sidelined for all of 2024. Now healthy and medically cleared, he’ll look to jumpstart his career in Washington under defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., who has made it clear he values speed and versatility along the edge.
The Commanders’ defensive line depth has taken hits with injuries to Deatrich Wise and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and Jackson could play a key role as a rotational rusher alongside Preston Smith and Von Miller. His explosiveness and bend off the edge make him an intriguing reclamation project for Washington.
Noah Brown Heads to IR
While the Jackson signing brings excitement, Washington’s offense took a hit with Noah Brown heading to injured reserve. Brown has been dealing with groin and knee injuries and has missed the team’s last four games.
His move to IR means he’ll be sidelined for at least four more weeks, making him eligible to return in Week 11 when the Commanders play the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain.
Brown’s absence further stretches a receiver group that has already been without Terry McLaurin in recent weeks. Expect Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane, and Chris Moore to continue carrying the load for Jayden Daniels and the offense.
The Commanders also added Julian Good-Jones to their practice squad, providing depth on an offensive line that’s been shuffled due to injuries. With several key players sidelined, their ability to adapt will be crucial as they head into a crucial midseason stretch.
