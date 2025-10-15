Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition
The Washington Commanders' offense has been interesting yet confusing, to say the least, to start the 2025 season.
At times, the running game looks unstoppable with quarterback Jayden Daniels and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merrit and Jeremy McNichols, and the passing game is solid with Daniels and Deebo Samuel despite being down Noah Brown and Terry McLaurin.
And then, at times, it looks inconsistent with a lack of a run game and the passing game failing to get anything going due to the lack of playmaking on the outside.
One of the bright spots has been first-year Commander WR Deebo Samuel, who is quietly putting together another solid season despite the offensive woes this season.
Samuel has been able to continue showcasing his dynamic abilities on offense and recently made NFL history by becoming just the third player ever to record 5,000+ receiving yards and 1,000+ rushing yards in seven seasons, earning his game-worn jersey against the Los Angeles Chargers to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Deebo Samuel makes history, gets recognized in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Samuel's eight catches, 96 yards receiving, and a touchdown performance in the Commanders' 27-10 win over the Chargers helped push him into this prestigious NFL category, and his contribution to the game will now forever be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.
As mentioned, Samuel joins just two others who have accomplished this feat in seven seasons, and they just so happen to be former Washington legends themselves.
Before Samuel reached the milestone, former Commanders' running backs Bobby Mitchell and Charley Taylor each were able to hit the mark, making Samuel the first wide receiver to achieve over 5,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in seven seasons.
The unique feat should be cherished by Samuel, but he has bigger goals in mind this season. He joined the Commanders with the understanding he would be competing for a Super Bowl contender, but things haven't quite panned out that way early in the season.
While Samuel has played well, it is a team game, and he will need those teammates in his locker room to start stepping up and show that they have what it takes to get things back on track as they look to make a strong push back to relevancy in the contender conversation.
