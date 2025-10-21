Washington Commanders owner speaks out after loss to Dallas Cowboys
The Washington Commanders dropped their contest 44-22 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The defeat dropped Washington to 3-4 on the season, a record that doesn’t tell the full story of how things have unraveled.
Commanders limited partner Magic Johnson shared his thoughts on how the 2025 campaign has gone so far.
Injuries Mount as Commanders Struggle to Find Rhythm
As Johnson noted, the 2025 campaign has been defined by injuries and bad breaks. This is a major contrast to the team’s 2024 run.
The Washington Commanders have had several notable injuries this season, including quarterback Jayden Daniels with a knee sprain and his latest injury being a hamstring issue. They have also suffered multiple season-ending injuries for several players on both sides of the ball. Here are some of the players that have suffered injuries this year.
Current injuries:
- Jayden Daniels (QB): Suffered a hamstring injury against the Cowboys in Week 7. An MRI showed the injury is not significant, but his status for the Week 8 game against the Chiefs is uncertain.
- Terry McLaurin (WR): Has been sidelined with a quad injury.
- Deebo Samuel (WR): Inactive against the Cowboys due to a heel injury.
Noah Brown (WR): Placed on injured reserve with groin and knee injuries.
Season-ending injuries:
- Dorance Armstrong (DE): Suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in Week 7.
- Austin Ekeler (RB): Placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury in Week 2.
- Deatrich Wise Jr. (DE): Suffered a season-ending torn quad in Week 2.
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste (DE): Placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.
- Will Harris (S): Placed on injured reserve with a fractured fibula.
A Year Can Make All the Difference
The 2025 season simply hasn’t gone the way anyone expected. In 2024, the Commanders were healthy, competitive, and playing their best football in years. Now, injuries and inconsistency have derailed that progress
This is why teams have to capitalize on successful seasons like the 2024 campaign. Momentum doesn’t last forever, and health can change everything. Magic Johnson’s comments tell the unpredictable nature of the NFL. One year you’re competing, the next you’re just trying to stay afloat.
For the Commanders, the hope now is to get healthy, regroup, and finish strong, proving that this season’s setbacks are only temporary.
