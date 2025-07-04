Commanders, Steelers should make T.J. Watt trade
The Washington Commanders are in need of improving their pass rush.
One of the best pass rushers in the league is Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who is in the midst of a contract dispute with his team. Watt wants to make around $40 million per year on his next deal, but the Steelers appear unwilling to meet that request.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski listed the Commanders as a team that should be interested in trading for Watt.
Watt makes sense for Commanders
"The Washington Commanders are in the position any team wants to be in if it's going to make a splash move to improve its roster," Sobleski wrote.
"They have a franchise quarterback in place under a rookie contract. Jayden Daniels isn't going to see top-of-the-market money for another five years. This point is exactly when the Commanders need to go all-in and capitalize on that financial advantage.
"The fact that Washington lacks a true-blue pass-rusher makes a potential move for Watt even more of a necessity."
Watt could still negotiate a contract extension with the Steelers, but the longer a deal doesn't come into fruition, the likelier a trade becomes.
For a team like the Commanders that is in need of being aggressive, adding Watt in a trade could be what gets them over the top.
Washington needs a pass rusher, so why not target the best one in the game if he becomes truly available on the trade block?
The Commanders are enjoying their holiday and a few weeks off before returning to training camp on July 22.
