Commanders announce 2025 training camp dates, fan access schedule
We learned previously that the veterans on the Washington Commanders' roster are scheduled to report for training camp on July 22nd, and now we know when fans can get their first look at their team.
Announced via press release, the Commanders announced six opportunities for fans to come watch training camp practices, with three of the dates open to all and three open to season ticket members only.
Here is a rundown of which dates will be available for each group of Washington fans.
All Fans Eligible
The three dates for all Commanders fans to try and come see the team are July 27 and 29, and August 2nd.
A Back Together Weekend celebration will be held on the first date and, "The team will host various family-friendly activations onsite, including a Commanders Kids Zone, Washington Legends meet and greets, appearances by Major Tuddy and Command Force, giveaways, and much more," according to the press release.
The third day of open practice for the general public is Kids Day, and the team will have a Kids Zone along with Play60 activations, face painting, and more.
Season Ticket Member Days
For season ticket members, July 28 and 31, and August 4 will be your days to attend practice.
The first date is reserved for Ultra Memberships, the second for Business Network Memberships, and the third for Friends & Family Memberships.
According to the team's release, members will receive dedicated communication with more details on claiming tickets for those dates.
Military Appreciation Day
Thousands of local service members, veterans, and their families will converge on Ashburn on August 10 for Military Appreciation Day presented by USAA, and the team will host local youth football and community groups throughout camp.
Tickets for this date will be issued via the team's Washington Salute program, and members of the program will receive emails at a later date.
Fans looking to attend one of the open dates can look to claim tickets, here.
