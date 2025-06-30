NFL insider reveals discouraging update on Commanders' Terry McLaurin
We're all pretty sure the Washington Commanders and receiver Terry McLaurin's contract extension is a when, not an if, scenario. Still, every day that goes by, the panic meter goes up just a tick.
Making one of his regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter fielded a question about the situation brewing inside the Commanders' building, and offered an update that is more of a 'no news is bad news' scenario than anything.
"There's no update, which is the update, and that's the problem," Schefter said about McLaurin and his negotiations with Washington. "The problem is with this particular situation, I think Terry McLaurin is going to argue that we've seen other wide receivers, who his numbers are comparable to, like Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, and DK Metcalf, get paid over $30 million a year this offseason. And I think the Commanders then can say, 'Yes, but Mike Evans, who also has had comparable numbers, is at $24 million.' So there really is quite a difference, and a gap, between what both sides would want."
Many in the media have projected McLaurin's extension to put him in the $30+ million range per year, so if the Commanders are trying to get him to take an Evans-like deal, then that could be where the hangup is, for sure.
Of course, McLaurin's team would also argue that Evans was 31 when he signed his current deal while he doesn't hit 30 until this September.
Also working against Washington in that argument is the presence of receiver Chris Godwin with the Buccaneers, who also took a deal in the $20 million range per year, but provides a bona fide second option when healthy to take coverage and pressure off of Evans.
While Deebo Samuel is expected to provide some of that for McLaurin this season, it is yet to be proven that will pan out the way everyone believes it will, and even then, neither man is under contract beyond 2025, currently.
Despite this non-update of an update, there is still little reason to be alarmed as Schefter himself also went on to agree, there is little doubt McLaurin and Washington will come to an agreement, even if it takes some time to get there.
