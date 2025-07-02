Commanders set to reveal bold new look with upcoming uniform announcement
Washington Commanders fans won't have to wait long before seeing what the next effort to reconnect with the franchise's proud heritage will be.
According to a report from SportsLogos.net, the Commanders will be the first of several teams to unveil their new alternate helmet and jersey.
"Our sources have indicated that the Washington Commanders will be the first to reveal a new alternate helmet and jersey on July 9," the report says. The team confirmed the report's accuracy a short time later.
Earlier this offseason, radio host Kevin Sheehan stated that he had information that the new uniform will resemble one of the uniforms used in the previous eras of the franchise's history. Sheehan also clarified that it would not be the most recent logo used prior to the team switching to the Washington Football Team before becoming the Commanders.
There are two candidates we specifically discussed as potential inspirations for the new alternate uniform, starting with the spear helmet logo first worn in 1965.
The other candidate we could foresee inspiring this new uniform would be the Circle-R logo, which debuted in 1970.
Overall, the thought is that the new alternative uniform won't be a replica or throwback, but rather a new design inspired by one of the older ones. Perhaps, we could be in store for a mashup of all previous uniforms, with something from each era's threads brought in to create a new, fresh look.
The report that revealed this date also suggests that this alternate uniform could be used similarly to the way the New York Jets introduced a throwback version of their uniforms as an alternate in 2023 before switching to that throwback look completely as the team's 2024 road uniform.
NBC Sports' JP Finlay recalled and shared a clip on social media of Washington managing partner Josh Harris stating this offseason, “You’re going to see us head back towards honoring our past and bringing it together with our future,” when discussing the new alternate uniform.
Looking at the team's own release image, however, it could suggest that the logo on the helmet will remain the current Commanders' 'W' with a different color scheme and other features to go with it.
It is a move highly anticipated by Commanders fans who felt some of the rebranding efforts sought to leave the past behind and start fresh, while they wanted at least some sort of connection to the history that made DC one of the best football towns in the country to begin with.
