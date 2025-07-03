Commanders' Marcus Mariota gets honest about Jayden Daniels
Every starting quarterback needs a strong backup — and the Washington Commanders know that all too well.
Every team doesn't need a backup quarterback that can ball out like a starter, but rather someone who can also be a strong mentor, teacher, coach and teammate.
The Commanders have that with Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, and the latter explained how special Washington's starting quarterback can be in his second season.
Mariota praises Daniels after rookie season
"“It was really unique for me, because I felt like I was kind of reliving my career, in a sense, where I was trying to help guide him in this, in ways where maybe I made a mistake or where I could have been better,” Mariota said via Spectrum News.
“So it's kind of like reliving that all over again. That experience was really fun for me. It was actually really rewarding. And to have someone like Jay, who’s just an unbelievable dude off the field, too.”
Mariota and Daniels clearly have a special connection, which will have a role in how the 2025 season goes for the Commanders.
The synergy between the two former No. 2 overall picks will only be stronger going into their second season together. That should have Commanders fans excited about what's to come.
Mariota and Daniels are taking a few weeks off before reporting for training camp on July 22.
