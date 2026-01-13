Commanders have one major need to address in free agency

The Washington Commanders are in for a very long offseason as they'll try to bounce back from missing the playoffs.

The team made a big turnaround from 2023 to 2024, giving them hope that they can do the same from 2025 to 2026. However, if they are going to make a run back to the postseason, they will need to improve their defensive line.

"As the Commanders look to get back into contention, they’ll need to prioritize defense—and particularly the defensive line. Washington needs help at all levels of the defense, but the defensive line should be the priority as the Commanders look to shore up their pass rush and run defense," Sports Illustrated contributor Eva Geltheim wrote.

"The Commanders’ run defense ranked third-last in the NFL, only ahead of the hapless Giants and Bengals. Along with giving up an average of 141.8 yards per game on the ground, the Commanders also struggled to consistently get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Improving the line will help Washington set the tone against the run and pass."

READ MORE: Commanders reflect on positives amidst tumultuous season

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith attempts to avoid a sack by Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Commanders need better defensive line

The Commanders need to shore up the trenches after losing Jonathan Allen in free agency. Daron Payne had a down year and Javon Kinlaw didn't hold up like the Commanders hoped he would.

The timing is incredibly important for the Commanders, so urgency should be at an all-time high.

"The Commanders enter a critical offseason. After a surprising Cinderella run to the NFC championship game behind the clutch play of Jayden Daniels, the Commanders went all-in for the 2025 season. Unfortunately, the choice backfired as they invested too heavily in an aging, veteran roster while Daniels missed significant time due to multiple injuries. Washington will need to prioritize getting younger while simultaneously building up its roster around Daniels," Geltheim wrote.

Free agency is set to begin in mid-March, which will give the Commanders an opportunity to get better in their biggest weak spot.

READ MORE: Why Dennard Wilson is the perfect 'veteran' safety net for David Blough



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Terry McLaurin hopes to bounce back for Commanders

• Commanders defender's arrest makes difficult decision easy



• Why Patrick Graham's 'light box' defense is the perfect fit for Commanders



• Commanders analyst explains why falling to No. 7 pick is not a disaster

