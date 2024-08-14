6 Cowboys whose roster spot is in jeopardy heading into Preseason Week 2
With one preseason game in the books, the Dallas Cowboys are onto the next. This weekend, it's the Las Vegas Raiders who they'll face as they continue to evaluate their talent.
Against the Los Angeles Rams, they lost on a late touchdown but the result wasn't what mattered. Instead, it was all about getting reps for their players on the bubble.
With that being the case, here's a look at six Cowboys who need to show improvement against the Raiders to keep from losing their spot.
Racey McMath, WR
In his third season in the NFL, Racey McMath has four receptions for 48 yards on his resume. In his first preseason game with Dallas, he had zero catches on three targets.
McMath is buried on the receiver depth chart and has a long way to go to make the team. Jalen Brooks, Jalen Copper, Kelvin Harmon, David Durden, Tyron Billy-Johnson, and Deontay Burnett all outplayed him on Sunday, meaning he's not even a lot for the practice squad.
Eric Scott, Jr., CB
Eric Scott, Jr. deserves credit for not giving up on Saturday. He was picked on throughout the game and surrendered multiple receptions on third-down and one on fourthp-down. Late in the game, however, he recorded an interception, allowhing him to finish on a high note.
Even with that being the case, he had just a 51.6 in pass coverage according to PFF. He also plays a crowded position, which includes newcomer Andrew Booth. It's going to be tough for him to make the roster unless he shows improvement in coverage.
Princeton Fant, TE
At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Princeton Fant is built more like a fullback than a tight end. He can also play both positions, which helped him make the practice squad in 2023. As a rookie, he was even called up twice, but only appeared on special teams.
This year, he's behind Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, John Stephens, Peyton Hendershot, and Brevyn Spann-Ford at tight end. Hunter Luepke has the edge at fullback as well, meaning Fant has a battle on his hands.
Malik Davis, RB
This was an excellent opportunity for Malik Davis to prove himself. Rico Dowdle got the start but left early in favor of Davis. He responded with just 18 yards on eight rushing attempts.
MORE: Matthew Judon trade rumors: Could Patriots star come to Dallas Cowboys?
Davis is entering his third season with the team but the undrafted free agent from Florida might need to keep his eyes on the practice squad if he hopes to stick around.
Albert Huggins, DT
Undrafted out of Clemson in 2019, Albert Huggins has bounced around the NFL, spending time with eight different teams. Last year, he had 22 tackles in 13 games (with five starts) for the Atlanta Falcons.
In his preseason debut with Dallas, the 305-pounder played 32 snaps but scored just 42.0 in run defense according to PFF. Mazi Smith showed improvement and should lock down the starting spot as the 1-tech while Huggins finished behind rookies Justin Rogers and Denzel Daxon in this one.
Viliami Fehoko, Jr., DE
Sam Williams was lost for the season which opened the door for 2023 fourth-round pick Viliami Fehoko, Jr. He was a redshirt as a rookie but the Cowboys hoped the San Jose State product would have made a leap over the offseason.
That wasn't the case against L.A.
Fehoko was slow off the snap and didn't move with ease. Some of that could be on the coaching staff since he spent part of his rookie season learning D-tackle but was back at the edge in this one. Still, he needs to show more instinctiveness and move quicker to make the roster.
