Dallas Cowboys Jake Ferguson Reveals Real Name: Exclusive
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is on his way to becoming a household name, as a Cowboys fan favorite following a breakout 2023 NFL season.
However, Ferguson's real name isn't Jake. Jake's real name is Jonathan, he revealed to Dallas Cowboys on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus at Cowboys training camp. How did Jonathan turn into Jake?
"I could not tell you," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "My parents chose Jonathan... My middle name is Quinn. I prefer 'Ferg,' but whatever works.
Ferguson's surprising first name is not the only fun fact about the tight end.
Before every Cowboys game in 2024, Ferguson takes a shot of pickle juice, followed by a orange gatorade and then a beet juice shot. After his drinks, Ferguson puts on his left sock, then right sock then left shoe, then right shoe. His pregame tradition became superstitious for Ferguson, who excelled in his second season as a Dallas Cowboy.
(Also pickle juice is a great remedy for cramping.)
In 2023, Ferguson caught 71 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl. This season, Ferguson wants to make another jump in the Cowboys offense with the ultimate goal in mind: the Super Bowl.
Below is an exclusive Q & A with Ferguson and Dallas Cowboys on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
Q: Do you have a personal goal for 2024?
Ferguson: Yeah, Super Bowl. That's it.
Q: How would you describe Dallas' tight end room this year?
Ferguson: Deep. I think I was just telling Coach Wells this - every year it seems that people are saying, man, this tight end room is just getting better and better. It's better than last year. And they said the same thing this year. And I said to him out here today - I think every single guy in our room could probably play somewhere, and he's like, oh, they definitely could play somewhere. And I was like, that's true. And that's probably the first time I've ever had that, which is awesome.
Q: What's been your favorite part about training camp so far?
Ferguson: I think just getting out here and playing football again. You know, you go through that long break - just going through walk-throughs and you're never really hitting in that. Football, I always say, is when the pads get on. And, you know, being out here with your guys, staying out here in this beautiful place, oxenard um, it's awesome. You know, it really is. It kind of makes you feel like a kid again.
Ferguson and the Cowboys are preparing for their second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 17th at 9 p.m. CT.
