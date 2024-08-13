Matthew Judon trade rumors: Could Patriots star come to Dallas Cowboys?
The Dallas Cowboys already have one of the most feared pass rushers in the league with Micah Parsons. However, adding another Pro Bowl pass-rushing talent to the defense could be the perfect ingredient to the motto of defense wins championships.
It has been reported that teams are inquiring about a trade with New England Patriots star Matthew Judon.
A trade the Cowboys absolutely could pull off.
Those around the Cowboys organization and the fanbase are already trying to make dreams a reality. Judon is looking for a new deal, and it seems that wherever he goes, the Patriots edge rusher will be looking and will be wanting the stability of a new contract. As you know, contract negotiations haven't been the Cowboys' forte this off-season, and throwing another wrench into the fire would possibly have the front office in meltdown mode.
However, if the Cowboys are all-in this season, maybe it is worth bringing Judon for a one-off chance at postseason success. But bringing him is also a massive risk. Judon missed most of last season after tearing his bicep. In his last full season in 2022, Judon finished with 12.5 sacks and earned All-Pro honors. The Cowboys' defense has the potential to become legendary with a healthy Judon.
