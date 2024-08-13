Cowboys Country

Matthew Judon trade rumors: Could Patriots star come to Dallas Cowboys?

Tyler Reed

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys already have one of the most feared pass rushers in the league with Micah Parsons. However, adding another Pro Bowl pass-rushing talent to the defense could be the perfect ingredient to the motto of defense wins championships.

It has been reported that teams are inquiring about a trade with New England Patriots star Matthew Judon.

A trade the Cowboys absolutely could pull off.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys players blown away by Mike Zimmer's play-calling style

Those around the Cowboys organization and the fanbase are already trying to make dreams a reality. Judon is looking for a new deal, and it seems that wherever he goes, the Patriots edge rusher will be looking and will be wanting the stability of a new contract. As you know, contract negotiations haven't been the Cowboys' forte this off-season, and throwing another wrench into the fire would possibly have the front office in meltdown mode.

MORE: NFL insider delivers update on CeeDee Lamb contract negotiations

However, if the Cowboys are all-in this season, maybe it is worth bringing Judon for a one-off chance at postseason success. But bringing him is also a massive risk. Judon missed most of last season after tearing his bicep. In his last full season in 2022, Judon finished with 12.5 sacks and earned All-Pro honors. The Cowboys' defense has the potential to become legendary with a healthy Judon.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener

How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener

Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams

Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb

Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender

Cowgirls: Meet Reece Allman: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News